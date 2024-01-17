Official T-MOBILE US press release

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S24+ on Us ($1000 off) with trade-in or the new Samsung Galaxy S24 on Us ($800 off) when adding a line, no trade required on the Un-carrier's best new plans, Go5G Next or Go5G Plus

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced pre-orders are here for the new Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, S24+ and S24, with all-new Galaxy AI features, available starting Wednesday, Jan. 31, plus the new Galaxy Tab A9+ and A15 are available today. Customers get the most from Samsung’s newest lineup at T-Mobile with faster speeds only capable on T-Mobile's leading 5G network and incredible value thanks to free device deals and the best entertainment bundle in wireless. New and existing T-Mobile customers, including business customers, unlock:

Faster speeds: T-Mobile’s 5G standalone network has four-carrier aggregation and uplink carrier aggregation – the only network with these capabilities from a top provider in the United States — delivering up to 90% faster uplink speeds than the Samsung Galaxy S23 and enhancing video livestreaming, video calling and gaming.

T-Mobile's 5G standalone network has four-carrier aggregation and uplink carrier aggregation – the only network with these capabilities from a top provider in the United States — delivering up to 90% faster uplink speeds than the Samsung Galaxy S23 and enhancing video livestreaming, video calling and gaming. With Hulu on Us recently joining Apple TV+ on Us and Netflix on Us included with Go5G Next, T-Mobile now offers the best entertainment streaming bundle in wireless. Plus, T-Mobile customers can get free season-long subscriptions to MLB.TV every year. That adds up to over $35 per month — or $400 per year — just in streaming benefits included on Go5G Next. These customers also get free in-flight Wi-Fi and streaming on the largest U.S. airlines, free high-speed data in 215+ destinations, Scam Shield protection and so much more. This, all on top of wireless service, just for being a T-Mobile customer.

Devices on Us: New and existing customers can get the new Samsung Galaxy S24+ on Us (up to $1000 off) when trading in on Go5G Plus and Go5G Next or get the new Samsung Galaxy S24 on Us ($800 off) no trade required when adding a line on Go5G Plus and Go5G Next via 24 monthly bill credits, plus tax … and even more deals on other plans including business.

“No one wants to get the most advanced Samsung Galaxy yet and find out it’s being held back by their wireless provider,” said Ulf Ewaldsson, President of Technology, T-Mobile. “Thanks to the Un-carrier’s leading 5G network with advanced capabilities, perk-packed plans and deals to get the new Samsung Galaxy S24 lineup on Us, T-Mobile customers have nothing to worry about and everything to brag about on America’s largest, fastest, most awarded 5G network.”

America’s Largest, Fastest, Most Awarded 5G Network

T-Mobile continues to be America’s 5G leader as the only major wireless provider to enable four-carrier aggregation and uplink carrier aggregation — all on T-Mobile’s standalone 5G network. With the Samsung Galaxy S24 series being the first to leverage uplink carrier aggregation, T-Mobile customers can get up to 90% faster uplink speeds than the previous Samsung lineup, making things like video uploads nearly twice as fast.

Carrier aggregation is like adding more lanes on a highway. With four-carrier aggregation and uplink carrier aggregation, the network combines four channels of low and mid-band 5G spectrum on downlink and two channels on uplink, allowing traffic to travel faster than before. While testing the new uplink carrier aggregation, T-Mobile engineers hit a top UL speed of 275 Mbps in the test — the fastest ever recorded using sub-6 GHz spectrum. Zoom Zoom.

Deals on Deals

And on top of sweet network speeds at T-Mobile also come sweet deals. New and existing T-Mobile customers can get:

Samsung Galaxy S24+ on Us (or up to $1000 off any in the series) with eligible trade on Go5G Plus and Go5G Next or 50% off the S24+ (up to $500 off other eligible devices) with eligible trade on Go5G and Magenta plans.

(or up to $1000 off any in the series) with eligible trade on Go5G Plus and Go5G Next or 50% off the S24+ (up to $500 off other eligible devices) with eligible trade on Go5G and Magenta plans. Samsung Galaxy S24 on Us (or up to $800 off any in the series) when adding a line on Go5G Plus and Go5G Next or $600 off the S24 series when adding a line on Go5G and Magenta plans — no trade required.

(or up to $800 off any in the series) when adding a line on Go5G Plus and Go5G Next or $600 off the S24 series when adding a line on Go5G and Magenta plans — no trade required. 50% off Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 5G (FRP $276) when adding a new tablet line on a qualifying plan. All device offers are via 24 monthly bill credits, plus tax.

5G (FRP $276) when adding a new tablet line on a qualifying plan.

Plus:

$200 (or more!) per new line for a limited time, new and existing customers can get $200 to spend at T-Mobile via virtual prepaid Mastercard for every line they bring to T-Mobile, up to five lines — that’s up to $1000 extra that can be combined with the above offers, so join while you can!

for a limited time, new and existing customers can get $200 to spend at T-Mobile via virtual prepaid Mastercard for every line they bring to T-Mobile, up to five lines — that’s up to $1000 extra that can be combined with the above offers, so join while you can! Easy Unlock. Unlike the carriers who lock you into three-year device contracts to take full advantage of the best deals, T-Mobile customers are upgrade-ready every year on Go5G Next. To help carrier customers break free, the Un-carrier introduced Easy Unlock. T-Mobile will help pay off your phone (up to $650 via prepaid Mastercard), help you trade-in your eligible locked device and give you a brand-new smartphone on Us (up to $830) with the promise that existing Go5G Next customers will always get the same great device deals as new customers — now and in the future.

Unlike the carriers who lock you into three-year device contracts to take full advantage of the best deals, T-Mobile customers are upgrade-ready every year on Go5G Next. To help carrier customers break free, the Un-carrier introduced Easy Unlock. T-Mobile will help (up to $650 via prepaid Mastercard), help you trade-in your eligible locked device and give you a brand-new smartphone on Us (up to $830) with the promise that existing Go5G Next customers will always get the same great device deals as new customers — now and in the future. Double the Storage when picking up any of the new Samsung devices, during pre-order only, meaning get the 256GB Samsung Galaxy S24 phone for the price of the 128GB model.

T-Mobile for Business customers score too with perks like premium business travel benefits valued at over $400 and solutions like Secure Wi-Fi and Microsoft 365 on Us. These pair nicely with the business features of the new Samsung Galaxy S24 series devices like the AI smarter keyboard that helps craft professional messages, Quick Share which effortlessly sends big files to any Android or iOS device, and Microsoft Office built-in making it easier to create and edit documents on the go. T-Mobile has businesses covered with these offers:

Samsung Galaxy S24+ on Us (or $1000 off) when adding a line on Business Unlimited Ultimate — no trade required!

(or $1000 off) when adding a line on — no trade required! Samsung Galaxy 24+ on Us with eligible trade on Business Unlimited Ultimate or Go5G Business Plus and Go5G Business Next .

with eligible trade on Business Unlimited Ultimate or and . Samsung Galaxy S24 on Us (or $800 off) when adding a line on Go5G Business Plus, Go5G Business Next or Business Unlimited Advanced— no trade required.

(or $800 off) when adding a line on Go5G Business Plus, Go5G Business Next or Business Unlimited Advanced— no trade required. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra for $99 (or $1200 off) with adding a line and porting on Business Unlimited Ultimate.

(or $1200 off) with adding a line and porting on Business Unlimited Ultimate. Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 5G on Us when adding an eligible Business Unlimited Tablet plan.

when adding an eligible plan. Double the storage on any of the new Samsung devices, during pre-order only, meaning get the 512GB Samsung Galaxy S24+ or Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra phone for the price of the 256GB. All device offers are via 24 monthly bill credits, plus tax.

on any of the new Samsung devices, during pre-order only, meaning get the 512GB Samsung Galaxy S24+ or Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra phone for the price of the 256GB.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series

The newly launched Galaxy AI, available on all three devices in the Samsung S24 lineup, is loaded with a variety of new features that pair with T-Mobile's benefits to help customers stay connected to their world and travel without worry. Circle to Search with Google allows people to highlight images on their phone for instant details, Live Translate offers real time language translation for voice and text and Generative Edit up-levels photos to picture perfect. Here’s more on the latest devices:

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is for photo lovers offering the industry’s highest camera resolution, best zoom experience and enhanced Nightography. Streaming, gaming and surfing is faster and more vibrant thanks to the improved power and efficiency of the updated Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is available in 256GB and 512GB, with colors including Titanium Gray, Titanium Black, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Yellow, and starts at $54.17/month ($0 down, FRP: $1,299.99).

is for photo lovers offering the industry’s highest camera resolution, best zoom experience and enhanced Nightography. Streaming, gaming and surfing is faster and more vibrant thanks to the improved power and efficiency of the updated Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is available in 256GB and 512GB, with colors including Titanium Gray, Titanium Black, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Yellow, and starts at $54.17/month ($0 down, FRP: $1,299.99). Samsung Galaxy S24+ is equipped with a larger 4900mAh battery as well as the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy delivering even faster performance, a better gaming experience and more power. The Samsung Galaxy S24+ is available in 256GB and 512GB, with colors including Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet and Amber Yellow and starts at $41.67/month ($0 down, FRP $999.99).

is equipped with a larger 4900mAh battery as well as the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy delivering even faster performance, a better gaming experience and more power. The Samsung Galaxy S24+ is available in 256GB and 512GB, with colors including Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet and Amber Yellow and starts at $41.67/month ($0 down, FRP $999.99). Samsung Galaxy S24 has an updated 6.2” FHD+ Flat display and more juice thanks to its new, larger 4000mAh battery. It also offers the brightest Galaxy display ever (43% brighter than the S23) and enhanced outdoor visibility with adaptive vision booster. The Samsung Galaxy S24 is available in 128GB and 256GB, with colors Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet and Amber Yellow and starts at $33.34/month ($0 down, FRP $799.99).

has an updated 6.2” FHD+ Flat display and more juice thanks to its new, larger 4000mAh battery. It also offers the brightest Galaxy display ever (43% brighter than the S23) and enhanced outdoor visibility with adaptive vision booster. The Samsung Galaxy S24 is available in 128GB and 256GB, with colors Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet and Amber Yellow and starts at $33.34/month ($0 down, FRP $799.99). Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ features an 11” display and larger battery, making it one of the best value 5G tablets on the market. Plus, plenty of room to keep important files with 64GB of storage included and up to 1TB more when adding a microSD card. Get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 5G available in 64GB for $11.50/month ($0 down, FRP $276). Available today.

features an 11” display and larger battery, making it one of the best value 5G tablets on the market. Plus, plenty of room to keep important files with 64GB of storage included and up to 1TB more when adding a microSD card. Get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 5G available in 64GB for $11.50/month ($0 down, FRP $276). Available today. Samsung Galaxy A15 5G packs top line specs without breaking the bank including a 6.5” display and 5,000 mAh battery. Get the Samsung Galaxy A15 5G available in 128GB, Blue Black for $9.50/month ($0 down, FRP $228). Available today. All monthly payments are for 24 months, plus tax, with credit check on T-Mobile’s no-interest Equipment Installment Plan.

5G packs top line specs without breaking the bank including a 6.5” display and 5,000 mAh battery. Get the Samsung Galaxy A15 5G available in 128GB, Blue Black for $9.50/month ($0 down, FRP $228). Available today.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.

