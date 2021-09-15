T-Mobile Down Nine Consecutive Days, on Pace for Longest Losing Streak Since October 2007 -- Data Talk

T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) is currently at $127.42, down $1.50 or 1.16%

-- Would be lowest close since March 31, 2021, when it closed at $125.29

-- Currently down 11 of the past 12 days

-- Currently down nine consecutive days; down 7.49% over this period

-- Longest losing streak since Oct. 24, 2007, when it fell for nine straight trading days

-- Worst nine day stretch since the nine days ending Feb. 16, 2021, when it fell 7.5%

-- Down 7.01% month-to-date

-- Down 5.51% year-to-date

-- Down 14.72% from its all-time closing high of $149.41 on July 16, 2021

-- Up 12.01% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 16, 2020), when it closed at $113.76

-- Down 14.72% from its 52 week closing high of $149.41 on July 16, 2021

-- Up 16.9% from its 52 week closing low of $109.00 on Sept. 23, 2020

-- Traded as low as $125.35; lowest intraday level since April 1, 2021, when it hit $124.85

-- Down 2.77% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Aug. 16, 2021, when it fell as much as 3.91%

-- 10th worst performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 11:11:10 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-15-21 1131ET