  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  T-Mobile US
  News
  Summary
    TMUS   US8725901040

T-MOBILE US

(TMUS)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

T-Mobile Down Nine Consecutive Days, on Pace for Longest Losing Streak Since October 2007 -- Data Talk

09/15/2021 | 11:32am EDT
T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) is currently at $127.42, down $1.50 or 1.16%

-- Would be lowest close since March 31, 2021, when it closed at $125.29

-- Currently down 11 of the past 12 days

-- Currently down nine consecutive days; down 7.49% over this period

-- Longest losing streak since Oct. 24, 2007, when it fell for nine straight trading days

-- Worst nine day stretch since the nine days ending Feb. 16, 2021, when it fell 7.5%

-- Down 7.01% month-to-date

-- Down 5.51% year-to-date

-- Down 14.72% from its all-time closing high of $149.41 on July 16, 2021

-- Up 12.01% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 16, 2020), when it closed at $113.76

-- Down 14.72% from its 52 week closing high of $149.41 on July 16, 2021

-- Up 16.9% from its 52 week closing low of $109.00 on Sept. 23, 2020

-- Traded as low as $125.35; lowest intraday level since April 1, 2021, when it hit $124.85

-- Down 2.77% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Aug. 16, 2021, when it fell as much as 3.91%

-- 10th worst performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 11:11:10 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-15-21 1131ET

All news about T-MOBILE US
11:32aT-Mobile Down Nine Consecutive Days, on Pace for Longest Losing Streak Since ..
DJ
10:21aT MOBILE US : Mobile is urning Firs Responder Smarphones ino Body Cams wih Laes ..
BU
09/14T MOBILE US : All-new iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 min..
BU
09/14UPDATE 17-Apple's new iPhone 13 touts faster 5G, sharper cameras to spur trad..
RE
09/13T-Mobile Currently Down 7 Straight Days, on Track for Longest Losing Streak S..
DJ
09/13T MOBILE US : Mobile o Sell Wireless Plans, Phones hrough Walmar
MT
09/13SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investor..
PR
09/13T MOBILE US : Launches Stores in 2,300 Walmart Stores
MT
09/13T MOBILE US : Mobile and Mero by -Mobile Coming o Walmar
BU
09/13T-Mobile to Add Retail Presence in Walmart Stores
DJ
Analyst Recommendations on T-MOBILE US
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 80 305 M - -
Net income 2021 2 892 M - -
Net Debt 2021 67 925 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 54,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 161 B 161 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,85x
EV / Sales 2022 2,72x
Nbr of Employees 75 000
Free-Float 47,3%
Chart T-MOBILE US
Duration : Period :
T-Mobile US Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends T-MOBILE US
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 128,92 $
Average target price 170,42 $
Spread / Average Target 32,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
G. Michael Sievert President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Osvaldik Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Timotheus Höttges Chairman
Cody Sanford Executive VP, Chief Information & Product Officer
Abdul Saad Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
T-MOBILE US-4.40%160 888
AT&T INC.-4.97%195 132
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-12.62%109 989
KDDI CORPORATION25.41%78 891
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.30.16%62 210
VODAFONE GROUP PLC-4.04%44 368