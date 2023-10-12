What’s the news: T-Mobile has upgraded 5G service across nearly 32,000 square miles of the Old Dominion State, covering nearly 97% of Virginians. Why it matters: T-Mobile’s network investment provides more capacity, coverage, reliability, and speed than ever before in Virginia. Who it’s for: Wireless users from Fairfax, South Hill, Cape Charles to Wytheville and everywhere in between.

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is taking connectivity to the next level for hundreds of thousands of Virginians. Today the company announced that over the last two years, it has made significant investments to 5G wireless service in Virginia, enhancing coverage across nearly 32,000 square miles to now cover nearly 97% of the state’s population.

Since 2021, T-Mobile has added over 900 new towers and upgraded more than 1,500 existing towers across the state to expand its 5G coverage footprint as well as increase capacity to keep pace with suburban and rural growth and strengthen performance in its wireless networks. T-Mobile has plans for continued new installations and upgrades to existing towers by the end of 2023 to further boost capacity and data speeds.

“We’re proud of how fast the T-Mobile 5G network has grown throughout the state of Virginia,” said Luis Reyes, T-Mobile’s Vice President of Network, Northeast Region. “The hard work of our engineers along with the tremendous collaboration with state and local entities has helped to bring faster speeds, more reliable services and, to help give Virginians an amazing wireless experience almost anywhere our customers are located.”

As the network with the fastest download speeds in Virginia according to third-party experts Ookla and Opensignal, these upgrades will enable Old Dominion State customers to experience the nation’s largest, fastest, and most awarded 5G network like never before. With enhanced data speeds that allow for better performance when it comes to downloading videos and music and uploading and downloading large files without delay or interruption.

Some of the cities and counties that have benefitted from expanded coverage and additional capacity include:

Fairfax

Fauquier

Prince William

Frederick

Loudoun

City of Chesapeake

Arlington

Montgomery

Chesterfield

Norfolk

Henrico

Newport News

Hanover

Bedford

Albemarle

Hampton

Virginia Beach

Stafford

Augusta

Spotsylvania

Chesapeake

Roanoke

York

City of Virginia Beach

Pittsylvania

Isle of Wight

Richmond City

Henry

Goochland

Prince George

Louisa

Suffolk

Rockingham

Lynchburg

In addition to network enhancements, T-Mobile also opened additional retail stores in Virginia between 2022 and 2023, especially in smaller communities and rural towns across the state. The company now has approximately 80 retail locations in Virginia, with more slated to open in 2023 and 2024.

See 5G device, coverage, & access details at T-Mobile.com. Coverage values are based on outdoor coverage levels. Fastest: Based on median, overall combined 5G speeds according to analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data 5G download speeds for Q2 2023. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission. And based on Opensignal Awards - USA: Mobile Network Experience Report July 2023, based on independent analysis of mobile measurements recorded during the period March 16–June 13, 2023 © 2023 Opensignal Limited.

