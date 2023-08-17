Pick up a FREE REVVL TAB 5G, REVVL 6x PRO 5G or REVVL 6x 5G when adding a qualifying line or FREE REVVL 6x 5G with ANY trade-in on ALL plans

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today unveiled its latest REVVL lineup, including the first-ever REVVL tablet — the REVVL TAB 5G — and the new REVVL 6x PRO 5G and REVVL 6x 5G smartphones. With the new tablet in the mix, the Un-carrier is giving customers even more options to choose from and expanding upon its popular REVVL line. All three devices come packed with premium 5G features without breaking the bank along with access to the nation’s 5G network leader AND value-packed plans. The new REVVL lineup will be available exclusively at T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile starting August 24.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230817234510/en/

REVVLs specs (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Our REVVL 6 series saw major success – consistently landing in our top five best-selling affordable 5G smartphones – so we’re building on that success and expanding the line further to launch the REVVL TAB 5G,” said Omar Tazi, Executive VP & Chief Product Officer, T-Mobile. “We’re laser-focused on giving customers the best value, alongside the best network to ensure they get the best, no-compromise experience – and the new budget-friendly 5G REVVL lineup helps continue to do just that, making 5G affordable for every pocket.”

A bigger bang for every buck

T-Mobile customers who pick up a new REVVL don’t just get an affordable device on an industry leading network, they also unlock MAJOR perks — just for being part of the Un-carrier. T-Mobile customers get Netflix on Us, free in-flight Wi-Fi, free international high-speed data, T-Mobile Tuesdays and more included on Go5G Plus — which is over $270 in additional monthly value with two or more lines. Seriously. And unlike Carrier customers who are locked in three-year device contracts to get the best deals, Go5G Plus customers are upgrade-ready every two years and always get the same great device deals — whether they’re a new or existing customer.

Revved up features

REVVL TAB 5G sports an expansive display, long-lasting battery and dual stereo speakers. With an impressive 10.36" FHD Display and a 7040mAh battery, the REVVL TAB 5G is perfect for bingeing shows with Netflix on Us.

sports an expansive display, long-lasting battery and dual stereo speakers. With an impressive 10.36" FHD Display and a 7040mAh battery, the REVVL TAB 5G is perfect for bingeing shows with Netflix on Us. REVVL 6x PRO 5G smartphone boasts a 6.82” HD+ display with four rear cameras including a 50MP main, a 16MP front-facing camera and a 5,000 mAh battery. Plus, with 256GB of storage, the REVVL 6x PRO 5G doubles the memory of its predecessor, making snapping endless selfies that much more fun!

smartphone boasts a 6.82” HD+ display with four rear cameras including a 50MP main, a 16MP front-facing camera and a 5,000 mAh battery. Plus, with 256GB of storage, the REVVL 6x PRO 5G doubles the memory of its predecessor, making snapping endless selfies that much more fun! REVVL 6x 5G strikes the ideal balance of performance and features including a 6.52” HD+ display with triple rear cameras and a 4500 mAh battery.

strikes the ideal balance of performance and features including a 6.52” HD+ display with triple rear cameras and a 4500 mAh battery. And all three devices come with Android™ 13 and include a two-year limited warranty.

The latest REVVLs were developed in collaboration with Google for an optimized software experience on T-Mobile’s network— tapping into T-Mobile’s Extended Range 5G and Ultra Capacity 5G for broad and super-fast speeds across the country on the nation’s largest, fastest and most awarded 5G network. The REVVL line also played an integral role in Deutsche Telekom launching their own T Tablet and T Phones, building on the REVVL’s success to make 5G more affordable across Europe.

Watch the REVVLs in action here or take a look at all the specs below:

How to get the new REVVLs

The new devices will be available at T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile on August 24. Available colors and full retail price (FRP) are as follows: REVVL 6x 5G in Lunar Gray at $199.99, REVVL 6x PRO 5G in Moonlit Ocean at $229.99 and REVVL TAB 5G in Dark Shadow at $199.99.

New and existing T-Mobile customers — including businesses — can choose from the following offers:

FREE REVVL TAB 5G when activating a tablet line via 24 monthly bill credits plus tax.

FREE REVVL 6x 5G or REVVL 6x PRO 5G when adding a line on select plans including T-Mobile’s best plan yet, Go5G Plus or Go5G Business Plus or Business Unlimited Select via 24 monthly bill credits plus tax.

or or via 24 monthly bill credits plus tax. FREE REVVL 6x 5G (or REVVL 6x PRO 5G for $50) with ANY trade-in (yep, any device, any condition!) on ALL plans via 24 monthly bill credits plus tax.

T-Mobile customers can get the new REVVLs with the above offers or get the REVVL TAB 5G for $8.34/month ($0 down, FRP: $199.99), the REVVL 6x PRO 5G for $8.75/month ($0 down, FRP: $229.99) or the REVVL 6x 5G for $6.70/month ($0 down, FRP: $199.99).

At Metro by T-Mobile, switchers can get a REVVL 6x 5G or REVVL 6x PRO 5G for FREE via instant rebate when they activate on any unlimited rate plan. Existing customers can get the REVVL 6x 5G free via instant rebate when adding a line on an eligible plan with ID verification.

T-Mobile for Business customers

T-Mobile for Business has work covered pretty much everywhere with premium business travel benefits valued at over $400, including free in-flight Wi-Fi, high-speed data abroad and more. Plus, benefits like Secure Wi-Fi, Microsoft 365 on Us, Scam Shield Premium and mobile hotspot data make doing business easier.

For more information on the new REVVL lineup at T-Mobile, visit: www.t-mobile.com/offers/t-mobile-revvl-phone-deals. For T-Mobile for Business, visit: www.t-mobile.com/business/offers. And for Metro, visit: www.metrobyt-mobile.com/topbrandsgreatphones.

Follow T-Mobile’s Official Twitter Newsroom @TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news.

Limited-time offers; subject to change. General Terms: Tax on pre-credit price & $35 device connection fee due at sale. For well-qualified customers. Allow 2 bill cycles for bill credits; must be in good standing to receive credits. If you have cancelled lines in past 90 days, you may need to reactivate them first. Offers may not be combinable with some offers or discounts. REVVL 6x 5G or REVVL 6x PRO 5G offers:Contact us before cancelling service to continue remaining bill credits, or credits stop & balance on required finance agreement is due (e.g., $229.99 – REVVL 6x PRO 5G / $199.99 – T-Mobile REVVL 6x 5G). Up to $229.99 via bill credits with new line and/or eligible trade-in.Max 4 discounted devices/account. May not be combinable with some offers or discounts. REVVL Tab 5G offers:If you cancel wireless service before receiving 24 bill credits, credits stop and balance on required finance agreement is due (e.g., $199.99 – REVVL Tab 5G). Qualifying mobile internet line of service (5GB or higher) required. $199.99 via bill credits. Max 12/account.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230817234510/en/