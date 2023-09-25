By Denny Jacob

T-Mobile US issued a cash dividend of 65 cents a share on its issued and outstanding stock, its first since its board approved a shareholder return program of up to $19 billion.

The cell carrier said the dividend is payable on Dec. 15 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Dec. 1, according to a regulatory filing.

T-Mobile's shareholder return program will run through Dec. 31, 2024. The company has previously stated intentions to declare and pay about $3 billion in dividends in 2024.

Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-25-23 1656ET