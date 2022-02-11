Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. T-Mobile US
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TMUS   US8725901040

T-MOBILE US

(TMUS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

T-Mobile Joins Forces with Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus for Big Game Ads with a Bigger Message

02/11/2022 | 08:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Y’all … T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is coming back full force to the Big Game for the ninth consecutive year! And this time, the Un-carrier tapped American icon and country music legend Dolly Parton and award-winning singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus to fight the good 5G fight and #DoItForThePhones. The Un-carrier believes that no 5G phone should be trapped on a limited 5G network … and Dolly and Miley agree.

"So many consumers aren't experiencing their 5G phone’s full potential because they’re trapped on limited 5G networks. It's like getting a flashy sports car and only being able to drive it in a cul-de-sac,” said Mike Sievert, CEO at T-Mobile. “I can’t think of a better duo to help us spread awareness of this pressing issue than godmother-goddaughter icons Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus. Because not only are they amazingly talented, they tell it like it is.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kmqW6nmC3Po

“I’m grateful to help T-Mobile bring awareness to this modern tragedy,” said Dolly Parton. “It’s hard to shine like a diamond on a rhinestone network, and we just want these 5G phones to shine on the nation’s largest, fastest 5G network.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nHR33K02_vo

"When Aunt Dolly asked me to team up with her and T-Mobile, I was excited to use my voice to enhance this message," said Miley Cyrus. "I'm also thrilled to call T-Mobile a friend and partner of The Happy Hippie Foundation, as they join our mission to fight injustice particularly facing the homeless youth here in Los Angeles, home to the Super Bowl this year."

This marks the first time a godmother and goddaughter duo appear in a Big Game commercial together. With this, T-Mobile will donate $250,000 to Miley Cyrus’ Happy Hippie Foundation, which funds programs that support homeless youth, LGBTQ youth and other vulnerable populations.

Not to mention, customers who switch to T-Mobile from Verizon or AT&T can bring in their eligible phone, and the Un-carrier will reimburse up to $800 per line on remaining device payment balance with a virtual Mastercard, plus ZERO device switching costs. So you can keep your new 5G phone, keep your number AND unleash 5G on the nation's largest and fastest 5G network. Head here for more details.

T-Mobile has the largest and fastest 5G network in the country. T-Mobile’s Extended Range 5G network covers 310 million people nationwide, with 210 million people covered by T-Mobile’s super-fast Ultra Capacity 5G. T-Mobile is upgrading its network all across America, but for those watching the Big Game in person, 95% of people in Greater Los Angeles are now covered with T-Mobile’s Ultra Capacity 5G network. With hundreds of upgraded and newly installed 5G macro sites and small cells, 5G upgrades at LAX, a new state-of-the-art 5G system at SoFi Stadium, as well as enhancements at numerous other venues, T-Mobile customers will get blazing fast 5G speed.

For more information on T-Mobile’s network upgrades in Los Angeles, head here. For more on T-Mobile’s 5G network nationwide, visit T-Mobile.com/coverage.

Follow T-Mobile’s Official Twitter Newsroom @TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news.

“Dolly PSA” Credits:
Agency: Panay Films
Creative Leads: Andrew Panay, Brian Klugman, Nate Tuck
Director: Walt Becker
Editor: Kevin Anderson

“Miley Do It For The Phones” Credits:
Agency: Panay Films
Creative Leads: Andrew Panay, Brian Klugman, Nate Tuck
Director: Steve Pink
Editor: Kevin Anderson

5G capable device required; coverage not available in some areas. Some uses may require certain plan or feature; see T-Mobile.com. Fastest: ​Based on median, overall combined 5G speeds according to analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data 5G download speeds for Q4 2021. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission. Device Payoff: Qualifying unlocked device, credit, service, port-in, 90+ days with device & eligible carrier & timely redemption required. Virtual Mastercard typically takes 15 days. No cash access & expires in 6 months. Card issued by Sunrise Banks N.A., Member FDIC.​

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about T-MOBILE US
08:19aT-Mobile Joins Forces with Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus for Big Game Ads with a Bigger ..
BU
02/09Samsung Galaxy S22 Lineup Lands at T-Mobile and Sprint … and You Can Get it FREE
BU
02/09Harris County Public Library Launches Internet Connect Campaign With 5G from T-Mobile f..
BU
02/08T-Mobile US Partners With Nexamp For Solar Energy
MT
02/08Nexamp and T-Mobile Announce Community Solar Energy Partnership
PR
02/08It's Game On for T-Mobile 5G in LA
BU
02/08Frontier, Spirit tie-up will face close U.S. review - lawyers
RE
02/08INSIDER SELL : T-Mobile US
MT
02/03T MOBILE US : The State of 5G
PU
02/03AFTER HOURS WATCH LIST SCORECARD : Tmus, spot, fb
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on T-MOBILE US
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 80 238 M - -
Net income 2021 2 849 M - -
Net Debt 2021 71 217 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 55,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 156 B 156 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,84x
EV / Sales 2022 2,73x
Nbr of Employees 75 000
Free-Float 47,3%
Chart T-MOBILE US
Duration : Period :
T-Mobile US Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends T-MOBILE US
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 125,13 $
Average target price 163,07 $
Spread / Average Target 30,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
G. Michael Sievert President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Osvaldik Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Timotheus Höttges Chairman
Cody Sanford Executive VP, Chief Information & Product Officer
Abdul Saad Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
T-MOBILE US7.89%156 314
AT&T INC.-1.42%173 169
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.0.90%79 765
KDDI CORPORATION12.11%72 549
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-14.02%58 980
VODAFONE GROUP PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY23.32%51 000