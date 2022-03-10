Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. T-Mobile US
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TMUS   US8725901040

T-MOBILE US

(TMUS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

T-Mobile Launches Transformative 5G Home Internet in Metro by T-Mobile Stores Nationwide

03/10/2022 | 09:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Un-carrier is first to bring prepaid fixed wireless broadband to millions of customers, further expanding choice and competition in an industry that badly needs it.

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is launching its breakthrough 5G Home Internet service for Metro by T-Mobile customers in more than 7,000 Metro stores across the country. This move makes the Un-carrier first to launch a fixed wireless home broadband service for prepaid customers, with no credit check and no annual contracts. Metro by T-Mobile customers with an eligible address can now sign up for prepaid 5G Home Internet for just $50/month and a one-time gateway purchase, through their local Metro by T-Mobile retail store.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309006078/en/

T-Mobile Launches Transformative 5G Home Internet in Metro by T-Mobile Stores Nationwide. The Un-carrier is first to bring prepaid fixed wireless broadband to millions of customers, further expanding choice and competition in an industry that badly needs it. (Graphic: Business Wire)

T-Mobile Launches Transformative 5G Home Internet in Metro by T-Mobile Stores Nationwide. The Un-carrier is first to bring prepaid fixed wireless broadband to millions of customers, further expanding choice and competition in an industry that badly needs it. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“We’re bringing more choice and competition to the broadband industry again, this time for our Metro by T-Mobile customers. Families across the country are in desperate need of a new choice when it comes to home internet,” said Jon Freier, President of T-Mobile’s Consumer Group. “In 2022, a reliable home broadband connection isn’t a luxury, it’s a necessity. So we’re doing our part to make broadband more accessible everywhere, with the power of our 5G network.”

About T-Mobile Home Internet for Metro by T-Mobile

T-Mobile Home Internet for Metro is no-BS home internet for just $50/month. It’s fast, reliable, prepaid home broadband that runs on T-Mobile’s game-changing 5G network. Metro by T-Mobile customers with an eligible address and one or more voice lines can now get:

  • Home internet for a flat price – it’s $50/month, with Autopay, plus a one-time $99 payment for the 5G gateway.
  • That’s it.
  • No annual contracts, no data caps, no activation fees, and no credit check.
  • Easy self-setup— forget about waiting for an install. Just plug in the gateway, download the app and you’re connected in less than 15 minutes.
  • Speeds that let you work, play, stream, chat, game and more.
  • A dedicated support team that is just a call or message away.

Access to T-Mobile Home Internet

In most homes today, internet is an absolute necessity. We rely on home internet for work, for school, for entertainment and for staying connected to loved ones. And yet, today, more than 40 million people in the U.S. still don’t have any access to home broadband at all. And nearly 15 percent of U.S. households have just one choice. That jumps to nearly 35 percent in rural areas. That lack of competition means millions of people are forced to deal with traditional ISP BS. Annual contracts, price hikes, data caps, complicated installation, added monthly fees – you never know which old-school tactic you'll get from the landline ISPs. It’s no wonder Internet Service Providers rank dead last in customer satisfaction according to the ACSI.

But T-Mobile Home Internet is different. Fueled by the same customer-centric Un-carrier spirit that changed the wireless industry for the better, T-Mobile launched its 5G Home Internet service nationwide in 2021. And now the Un-carrier is launching fixed wireless for Metro by T-Mobile, too. 5G Home Internet for Metro has no hidden fees, no exploding promotions and no annual contracts like many traditional ISPs. And because T-Mobile’s 5G network can deliver capacity and speeds fast enough to replace home broadband directly to millions of homes, you can get connected without complicated installation.

T-Mobile 5G Home Internet is currently available to more than 30 million homes nationwide, for both prepaid and postpaid customers. And access has recently expanded across the Southeast, Texas, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio. Availability is based on network capacity, which is increasing all the time. To see if Home Internet is available for your home, visit your local Metro by T-Mobile store.

During congestion, Home Internet and Home Internet for Metro customers may notice speeds lower than other customers due to data prioritization. Available to many households in most U.S. cities and towns. For use only with T-Mobile Gateway for in-home use at location provided at activation. Gateway sold separately with Home Internet for Metro; cannot be unlocked for use on other networks. Credit approval required for postpaid Home Internet. AutoPay: $5/mo. discount may not reflect on 1st bill. Regulatory fees included in monthly service price for qualifying accounts. If canceling postpaid Home Internet service (gateway included), return gateway or pay up to $370.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about T-MOBILE US
09:07aT-Mobile Launches Transformative 5G Home Internet in Metro by T-Mobile Stores Nationwid..
BU
03/09TRANSCRIPT : T-Mobile US, Inc. Presents at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Co..
CI
03/02T-Mobile US, Inc. to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conferen..
BU
03/02Applied Information and T-Mobile Deploy 5G-Powered Traffic Signals and Smart Infrastruc..
CI
02/25Deutsche Telekom introduces free-of-charge calls to Ukraine
RE
02/24Factbox-Exposure of international funds to Russian bonds
RE
02/24Explainer-Why Europe's mobile telecom market is ripe for consolidation
RE
02/24Deutsche Telekom core profit, revenue beat estimates
RE
02/22Lottery.com's T-Mobile Collaboration May Lead to Direct-to-Consumer Sales in H2, Charda..
MT
02/22Lottery.com Shares Rise 10% After T-Mobile Advertising Deal
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on T-MOBILE US
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 81 535 M - -
Net income 2022 3 142 M - -
Net Debt 2022 66 752 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 48,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 152 B 152 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,69x
EV / Sales 2023 2,65x
Nbr of Employees 75 000
Free-Float 47,3%
Chart T-MOBILE US
Duration : Period :
T-Mobile US Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends T-MOBILE US
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 121,96 $
Average target price 163,41 $
Spread / Average Target 34,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
G. Michael Sievert President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Osvaldik Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Timotheus Höttges Chairman
Abdul Saad Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Brian King Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
T-MOBILE US5.16%152 363
AT&T INC.-5.45%166 144
KDDI CORPORATION10.86%71 784
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-14.69%67 124
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-8.44%60 972
VODAFONE GROUP PLC6.84%42 536