Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. T-Mobile US
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TMUS   US8725901040

T-MOBILE US

(TMUS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:00 2022-11-14 pm EST
147.07 USD   +0.60%
01:23pT-Mobile Lights Up Standalone Ultra Capacity 5G Nationwide
BU
11:35aU.S. Supreme Court lets House panel get Arizona Republican's phone records
RE
11/10General Dynamics Information Technology Forms 5G and Edge Accelerator Coalition with AWS, Cisco, Dell Technologies, Splunk and T-Mobile
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

T-Mobile Lights Up Standalone Ultra Capacity 5G Nationwide

11/14/2022 | 01:23pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

What’s the news: T-Mobile has taken its 5G standalone (5G SA) network to the next level, lighting up mid-band Ultra Capacity spectrum on 5G SA nationwide.

Why it matters: 5G SA is the future of wireless connectivity, immediately improving performance and paving the way for groundbreaking applications that leverage super-fast speeds, ultra-reliable low latency (real-time responsiveness), massive connectivity and more.

Who it’s for: T-Mobile customers nationwide.

The leader in 5G stands alone. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced it has taken the country’s only nationwide 5G standalone (5G SA) network to the next level, lighting up Ultra Capacity 5G on 5G SA nationwide. The move immediately advances T-Mobile’s network – unleashing faster speeds for customers across the country while further reducing any lag in the network with lower latency, improving applications like gaming that require near real-time responsiveness. And it’s another massive step toward unleashing groundbreaking new applications that will thrive on a pure 5G network.

“5G is making a meaningful impact today – changing the way people use their smartphones, bringing choice and competition to home broadband, improving disaster response and so much more … but we’re only scratching the surface on what 5G can do,” said Neville Ray, President of Technology at T-Mobile. “Transformative 5G networks are here, and T-Mobile is leading the charge with not just the largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network, but the most advanced as well. We’re driving the industry forward with 5G standalone and delivering a level of performance for customers that can’t be achieved otherwise.”

New Technology. New Capacity.

With the move to 5G SA on its Ultra Capacity network, T-Mobile is opening up new possibilities for 5G carrier aggregation (NR CA) – which means combining different layers of 5G spectrum together for greater speed and capacity. This year the Un-carrier will begin combining three channels of Ultra Capacity 5G, which in tests produced peak speeds topping 3 Gbps (mind-blowingly fast). Customers with the Samsung Galaxy S22 will be the first to leverage this new capability in the coming weeks, and it will expand to additional devices in the near future.

T-Mobile is the network leader, delivering a 5G network that is larger, faster and more reliable than any other in the US. The Un-carrier’s Extended Range 5G now covers 321 million people across 1.9 million square miles – more than AT&T and Verizon combined. 250 million people nationwide are covered by T-Mobile’s super-fast Ultra Capacity 5G, and the Un-carrier plans to reach 300 million people with Ultra Capacity next year.

For more information on T-Mobile’s 5G network, visit: https://www.t-mobile.com/coverage/4g-lte-5g-networks.

Follow T-Mobile’s Official Twitter Newsroom @TMobileNews to stay up-to-date with the latest company news.

See 5G device, coverage, & access details at T-Mobile.com. Fastest: Based on median, overall combined 5G speeds according to analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data 5G download speeds for Q3 2022. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission. Most Reliable: According to an audit report conducted by independent third-party umlaut containing crowdsourced data for user experience including task completion collected from April to September 2022. Full details at: www.umlaut.com/en/benchmarking/USA.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com


© Business Wire 2022
All news about T-MOBILE US
01:23pT-Mobile Lights Up Standalone Ultra Capacity 5G Nationwide
BU
11:35aU.S. Supreme Court lets House panel get Arizona Republican's phone records
RE
11/10General Dynamics Information Technology Forms 5G and Edge Accelerator Coalition with AW..
CI
11/10T-Mobile US Expands 5G Home Internet Service in Midwest
MT
11/10T-Mobile Expands 5G Home Internet to Millions Across the Midwest
BU
11/10T-Mobile Expands 5G Home Internet to Millions Across the Midwest
CI
11/10Deutsche Telekom Lifts 2022 Outlook For Third Time As US Growth, Strong Dollar Fuels Th..
MT
11/10Deutsche Telekom raises guidance after bumper Q3
RE
11/09T-Mobile US, Inc. to present at the Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media & Telecom..
BU
11/07T-Mobile US Reportedly Seeking Partners to Launch Fiber Network
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on T-MOBILE US
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 80 222 M - -
Net income 2022 2 527 M - -
Net Debt 2022 67 618 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 71,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 182 B 182 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,11x
EV / Sales 2023 3,04x
Nbr of Employees 75 000
Free-Float 47,2%
Chart T-MOBILE US
Duration : Period :
T-Mobile US Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends T-MOBILE US
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 146,19 $
Average target price 177,63 $
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
G. Michael Sievert President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Osvaldik Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Timotheus Höttges Chairman
Abdul Saad Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Brian King Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
T-MOBILE US26.05%181 883
AT&T INC.2.54%135 754
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.27.95%73 039
KDDI CORPORATION27.04%67 093
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-9.36%63 903
VODAFONE GROUP PLC-7.61%33 564