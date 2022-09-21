Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. T-Mobile US
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TMUS   US8725901040

T-MOBILE US

(TMUS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:42 2022-09-21 pm EDT
139.43 USD   -0.15%
01:17pT-Mobile Rules the World for 5G Availability and 5G Reach
BU
09:13aFighting Fire with 5G – T-Mobile 5G Powers Pano AI Wildfire Detection System
BU
09/19ICE Cobotics Simplifies Floor Cleaning with T IoT, from T-Mobile US, Inc
CI
T-Mobile Rules the World for 5G Availability and 5G Reach

09/21/2022 | 01:17pm EDT
Opensignal’s 5G Global Mobile Network Experience Awards names T-Mobile US best in the world for 5G Availability and 5G Reach, the only U.S. operator to earn top honors.

Before going interstellar, T-Mobile takes 5G leadership global. In a new global report, leading research firm Opensignal today confirmed that T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) customers get a 5G signal more often and in more places than anyone else on the planet. That’s right. T-Mobile has the world’s best 5G Availability and 5G Reach … and for the second year in a row was the ONLY U.S. operator to win a 5G Global award!

“The latest awards from Opensignal further prove that our early bets in 5G are paying off for our customers with the biggest, fastest and most reliable 5G in America … and also the best 5G reach and availability anywhere on the planet,” said Neville Ray, President of Technology at T-Mobile. “We’re out in front of the competition, and we’re not looking back.”

This report joins a plethora of others from third-party research firms like Ookla and umlaut, further cementing T-Mobile's status as the most-awarded 5G network in the nation. In fact, the Un-carrier is the returning champ for best global 5G Availability based on results from Opensignal’s 2021 Global Awards.

For Carrier customers who want to experience a world leader, the Un-carrier’s recently-launched Network Pass gives them free 5G data on T-Mobile’s network for three months using their current compatible phone, so they can see for themselves how T-Mobile performs compared to their current provider.

T-Mobile is the leader in 5G with the country’s largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network. The Un-carrier’s Extended Range 5G covers nearly everyone in the country – 320 million people across 1.8 million square miles. 235 million people nationwide are covered with super-fast Ultra Capacity 5G, and T-Mobile expects to cover 260 million in 2022 and 300 million next year.

For more information on T-Mobile’s network, visit T-Mobile.com/coverage.

Follow T-Mobile’s Official Twitter Newsroom @TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news.

Opensignal Awards – 5G Global Mobile Network Experience Awards 2022, based on independent analysis of mobile measurements recorded during the period January 1 – June 29, 2022 © 2022 Opensignal Limited.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.


© Business Wire 2022
