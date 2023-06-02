T-Mobile Says Not in Talks to Add Wireless Plans to Amazon Prime

By Will Feuer

T-Mobile US said it isn't in talks to include its wireless plans in Amazon.com's Prime service after a Bloomberg report said Amazon is holding talks with various carriers about offering low-cost or possibly free nationwide mobile phone service to Prime subscribers.

"Amazon is a great partner to T-Mobile in many areas, and we are always interested in working more closely with our cross-town neighbors in new ways," the company said in a statement.

"However, we are not in discussions about inclusion of our wireless in Prime service, and Amazon has told us they have no plans to add wireless service," T-Mobile said.

Bloomberg reported earlier Friday that Amazon is negotiating with Verizon Communications, T-Mobile and Dish Network to get the lowest possible wholesale prices to offer Prime members wireless plans for $10 a month or possibly for free. Amazon's talks with cellular carriers have been going on for six to eight weeks and also have included AT&T at times, Bloomberg said, but the mobile service plans may take several more months to launch and could be scrapped.

"We are always exploring adding even more benefits for Prime members, but don't have plans to add wireless at this time," Amazon spokesman Bradley Mattinger said.

Shares of Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile fell after the report was published. T-Mobile stock recently traded 8% lower while Verizon and T-Mobile were both down about 4.5%.

Shares of Dish climbed almost 25% to $7.85 in midday trading.

