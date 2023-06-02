Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  T-Mobile US
  News
  Summary
    TMUS   US8725901040

T-MOBILE US

(TMUS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:35:15 2023-06-02 pm EDT
128.69 USD   -7.36%
12:32pVerizon Says Not in Talks With Amazon for Resale of Wireless Service
DJ
12:15pUS telecom stocks fall on report Amazon in talks for wireless services
RE
12:01pT-Mobile Says Not in Talks to Add Wireless Plans to Amazon Prime
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

T-Mobile Says Not in Talks to Add Wireless Plans to Amazon Prime

06/02/2023 | 12:01pm EDT
By Will Feuer


T-Mobile US said it isn't in talks to include its wireless plans in Amazon.com's Prime service after a Bloomberg report said Amazon is holding talks with various carriers about offering low-cost or possibly free nationwide mobile phone service to Prime subscribers.

"Amazon is a great partner to T-Mobile in many areas, and we are always interested in working more closely with our cross-town neighbors in new ways," the company said in a statement.

"However, we are not in discussions about inclusion of our wireless in Prime service, and Amazon has told us they have no plans to add wireless service," T-Mobile said.

Bloomberg reported earlier Friday that Amazon is negotiating with Verizon Communications, T-Mobile and Dish Network to get the lowest possible wholesale prices to offer Prime members wireless plans for $10 a month or possibly for free. Amazon's talks with cellular carriers have been going on for six to eight weeks and also have included AT&T at times, Bloomberg said, but the mobile service plans may take several more months to launch and could be scrapped.

"We are always exploring adding even more benefits for Prime members, but don't have plans to add wireless at this time," Amazon spokesman Bradley Mattinger said.

Shares of Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile fell after the report was published. T-Mobile stock recently traded 8% lower while Verizon and T-Mobile were both down about 4.5%.

Shares of Dish climbed almost 25% to $7.85 in midday trading.


Write to Will Feuer at Will.Feuer@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-02-23 1200ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 1.21% 124.3799 Delayed Quote.43.55%
AT&T INC. -4.14% 15.1313 Delayed Quote.-14.12%
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION 21.74% 7.655 Delayed Quote.-55.27%
T-MOBILE US -7.23% 128.4662 Delayed Quote.-1.96%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS -4.34% 34.2 Delayed Quote.-9.57%
Analyst Recommendations on T-MOBILE US
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 79 636 M - -
Net income 2023 8 566 M - -
Net Debt 2023 73 783 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 19,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 167 B 167 B -
EV / Sales 2023 3,02x
EV / Sales 2024 2,97x
Nbr of Employees 71 000
Free-Float 47,0%
Chart T-MOBILE US
Duration : Period :
T-Mobile US Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends T-MOBILE US
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 138,91 $
Average target price 177,29 $
Spread / Average Target 27,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
G. Michael Sievert President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Osvaldik Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Timotheus Höttges Chairman
Neville R. Ray President-Technology
Abdul Saad Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
T-MOBILE US-1.96%166 677
AT&T INC.-14.12%113 026
KDDI CORPORATION9.09%67 478
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.1.44%60 316
VODAFONE GROUP PLC-9.63%25 736
CHINA UNICOM HONG KONG LIMITED20.29%22 700
