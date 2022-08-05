Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. T-Mobile US
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TMUS   US8725901040

T-MOBILE US

(TMUS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:03 2022-08-05 pm EDT
143.94 USD   +0.10%
11:43aSTREET COLOR : S&P Raises T-Mobile Rating to BBB- From BB+, Outlook Positive, Off Watch List
MT
11:36aT-Mobile Issuer Credit Rating to Investment Grade by S&P (Bloomberg)
MT
08/03T-Mobile Teams With Homeland Security To Give First Responder Data Top Priority
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

T-Mobile Secures First-Ever Full Investment Grade Rating

08/05/2022 | 02:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Three IG ratings lead to full IG rating that reflects confidence in the Un-carrier’s strong operational and financial performance and customer-first focus

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced that following an investment grade issuer rating from S&P Global Ratings (S&P) – the third it has received from credit rating agencies – the company now has its first-ever full investment grade rating. S&P has assigned the Company a BBB- with positive outlook. This follows the company securing a Baa3 rating with a stable outlook from Moody’s and a BBB- rating with a positive outlook from Fitch.

This full investment grade rating comes as a result of T-Mobile’s successful operational and financial performance, which is consistently demonstrated through strong subscriber growth and the company’s ability to translate that into increasing free cash flow.

“Achieving a full investment grade rating is an important milestone for T-Mobile that reflects the leading credit rating agencies’ positive outlook on our Un-carrier leadership strategy that is rooted in an unwavering focus on putting customers first,” said Peter Osvaldik, T-Mobile chief financial officer. “This ‘clean sweep’ in upgrades provides T-Mobile with the ability to unlock full access to the deep investment grade debt markets, which will further fuel our growth and momentum toward our mission of being the very best at connecting customers to their world.”

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “could” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, which are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those related to the Company’s operational and financial performance and the Company’s ability to access investment grade debt markets. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about T-MOBILE US
11:43aSTREET COLOR : S&P Raises T-Mobile Rating to BBB- From BB+, Outlook Positive, Off Watch Li..
MT
11:36aT-Mobile Issuer Credit Rating to Investment Grade by S&P (Bloomberg)
MT
08/03T-Mobile Teams With Homeland Security To Give First Responder Data Top Priority
AQ
08/02T-Mobile US, Inc. to present at the Oppenheimer 25th Annual Technology, Internet & Comm..
BU
08/02Iberdrola Strikes $159 Million Deal to Buy Polish Wind, Solar Projects from Greenvolt U..
MT
08/01T-Mobile Teams with Homeland Security to Give First Responder Data Top Priority
BU
08/01T-Mobile Teams with Homeland Security to Give First Responder Data Top Priority
CI
07/29T-MOBILE US, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
07/29T-Mobile for Business and U.S. Department of Commerce Team Up To Support Minority-Owned..
AQ
07/29NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Apple, Amazon -2-
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on T-MOBILE US
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 81 053 M - -
Net income 2022 2 764 M - -
Net Debt 2022 67 774 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 65,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 180 B 180 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,06x
EV / Sales 2023 3,01x
Nbr of Employees 75 000
Free-Float 47,8%
Chart T-MOBILE US
Duration : Period :
T-Mobile US Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends T-MOBILE US
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 143,79 $
Average target price 174,51 $
Spread / Average Target 21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
G. Michael Sievert President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Osvaldik Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Timotheus Höttges Chairman
Abdul Saad Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Brian King Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
T-MOBILE US23.98%180 319
AT&T INC.-1.65%130 792
KDDI CORPORATION23.35%68 327
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.3.79%67 339
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-13.79%58 740
VODAFONE GROUP PLC5.68%40 200