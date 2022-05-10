Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. T-Mobile US
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TMUS   US8725901040

T-MOBILE US

(TMUS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/10 10:48:41 am EDT
123.50 USD   +1.45%
10:23aT-Mobile Tackles Decades of Customer Disservice with Yearlong Rage Against Big Internet Tour
BU
05/09SoftBank seen posting bruising Vision Fund loss on tech sell-off
RE
05/09Battle Motors Picks T-Mobile to Connect New RevolutionOS™ EV Software for Trucks
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

T-Mobile Tackles Decades of Customer Disservice with Yearlong Rage Against Big Internet Tour

05/10/2022 | 10:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The tour kicks off on the heels of T-Mobile's latest Un-carrier Move, Internet Freedom, which launches today for consumers and businesses

Solving pain points is the Un-carrier’s superpower. Steaming mad, smoke-from-the-ears, red-faced anger dealing with Big Internet? T-Mobile’s got you. Today, T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) unveils its Rage Against Big Internet Tour, a series of wacky pop-ups happening nationwide that provide an outlet for frustrated Big Internet customers to let out their angst.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220509006277/en/

Rage Tour comes as T-Mobile goes live with Internet Freedom bringing wildly popular Un-carrier wireless benefits to broadband customers. (Photo: Business Wire)

Rage Tour comes as T-Mobile goes live with Internet Freedom bringing wildly popular Un-carrier wireless benefits to broadband customers. (Photo: Business Wire)

The first manifestation of Rage Against Big Internet is Whack-an-Internet Provider. Part therapy, part game, the experience calls for defeated customers to grab the Magenta T-Mobile mallet, wait for a maddening Big Internet policy to pop out of its hole, and then BOP that sucker. Repeat again and again until you feel the negative emotions escape your mind, body and soul… and you’ve gotten the high score.

Whack-an-Internet Provider made its debut recently at a T-Mobile Rage Against Big Internet pop-up event at the Santa Monica pier in Southern California. Swarms of frustrated Big Internet customers stood in line for their chance at revenge. Many started with angry furrowed brows and wrinkled noses but left with smiles and a sense of peace. Success!

"“The Un-carrier has always stood for one simple thing: obsessing about the experience that our customers get and bending industry rules in their favor. Sometimes this means innovative rate plan features, like plans with taxes and fees included or a price lock guarantee. Or zigging when others zag. We are here to expose the egregious ways our peers treat their customers and do something about it,” said Mike Katz, CMO, T-Mobile. “Big Internet’s been coasting for far too long without a counterbalance. Those days are over. The Un-carrier is coming for you, Big Internet!”

Big Internet — Comcast, Charter, Cox, Verizon Fios, AT&T — has been one of the most hated industries in America for decades. Big Internet companies took full advantage of a lack of broadband competition to nickel, dime and dollar the heck out of their customers, leaving a trail of frustrated, exasperated Internet users.

Of course, in a perfect world, home Internet users never even reach the frustrated-to-the-point-of-tears stage of Big Internet disgruntlement. But now there’s a new option with T-Mobile Home Internet.

During a live-streamed event last week, T-Mobile unveiled its latest Un-carrier move, Internet Freedom, making it easy for broadband customers to break up with Big Internet, lock in their price with massive savings, and finally feel appreciated. In addition, the Un-carrier launched T-Mobile Business Internet nationwide with new plans, expanding service to any business within T-Mobile’s wireless footprint. Broadband customers can take advantage of Internet Freedom starting TODAY. For more information on T-Mobile Home Internet and Internet Freedom, available today, go here. And go here for more information on T-Mobile Business Internet.

T-Mobile will unveil more Rage Against Big Internet platforms for exorcising negative emotions throughout the year. Stay tuned!

Price Lock guarantees your regular monthly rate for your current qualified home internet service plan (excludes taxes/fees, limited-time promotions, per-use charges, third-party services, devices and network management practices). Taxes and regulatory fees included for qualified accounts.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com/.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about T-MOBILE US
10:23aT-Mobile Tackles Decades of Customer Disservice with Yearlong Rage Against Big Internet..
BU
05/09SoftBank seen posting bruising Vision Fund loss on tech sell-off
RE
05/09Battle Motors Picks T-Mobile to Connect New RevolutionOS™ EV Software for Trucks
BU
05/09Battle Motors Picks T-Mobile to Connect New RevolutionOS™ EV Software for Trucks
CI
05/09SoftBank seen posting bruising Vision Fund loss on tech sell-off
RE
05/06T-MOBILE US, INC. Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements ..
AQ
05/06T-MOBILE US, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
05/06This Mother's Day Weekend, Switch Your Family To T-Mobile And Get Up To $1,000
BU
05/06Warburg Pincus names SAP executive Khan senior tech adviser
RE
05/04T-Mobile and Cradlepoint Partner to Deliver 5G Fixed Wireless Internet Solutions Design..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on T-MOBILE US
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 81 229 M - -
Net income 2022 3 383 M - -
Net Debt 2022 66 557 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 43,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 153 B 153 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,70x
EV / Sales 2023 2,65x
Nbr of Employees 75 000
Free-Float 47,8%
Chart T-MOBILE US
Duration : Period :
T-Mobile US Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends T-MOBILE US
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 121,73 $
Average target price 166,62 $
Spread / Average Target 36,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
G. Michael Sievert President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Osvaldik Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Timotheus Höttges Chairman
Abdul Saad Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Brian King Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
T-MOBILE US4.96%152 599
AT&T INC.5.24%139 956
KDDI CORPORATION28.44%73 820
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-8.19%63 090
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-12.82%59 606
VODAFONE GROUP PLC5.75%41 232