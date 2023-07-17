The Un-carrier's wireless network dominates the competition, winning every single category for overall network with undefeated 5G performance in the latest report from Ookla®

Now playing “We are the Champions.” Ookla, the global leader in network intelligence and connectivity insights, today shared a report confirming T-Mobile’s (NASDAQ: TMUS) network remains undefeated in overall network performance and 5G performance in its Speedtest® Global Index Market Analysis United States Q2 2023 report — cementing the Un-carrier’s place as the nation’s network champion.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230717121266/en/

Fastest Providers (Graphic: Business Wire)

“The network we’ve built stands as a testament to T-Mobile's unwavering dedication to our goal of providing customers with the best experience possible,” said Ulf Ewaldsson, President of Technology, T-Mobile. “And once again, the reports from Ookla continue to prove exactly that.”

T-Mobile's latest batch of wins include:

Overall Network Performance

Fastest mobile network (median download speeds still more than 2x faster than Verizon and AT&T)

Lowest latency

Most consistent network speeds

Best mobile video experience

5G Network Performance

Fastest 5G performance (median download speeds rivaling fixed broadband)

Lowest 5G latency

Best 5G video score

Undefeated for 5G network consistency

As T-Mobile continues its winning streak, the Un-carrier also leads the U.S. as the fastest provider in 44 states and the District of Columbia as well as in 87 of the 100 most populous U.S. cities.

T-Mobile is the leader in 5G, delivering the country’s largest, fastest and most awarded 5G network. The Un-carrier’s 5G network covers 326 million people across two million square miles – more than AT&T and Verizon combined. 275 million people nationwide are covered by T-Mobile’s super-fast Ultra Capacity 5G, and the Un-carrier plans to reach 300 million people with Ultra Capacity this year – nearly everyone in the country. For more information on T-Mobile’s network, visit T-Mobile.com/coverage.

Follow T-Mobile’s Official Twitter Newsroom @TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news.

See 5G device, coverage, & access details at T-Mobile.com.

Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data for the U.S., Q2 2023. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230717121266/en/