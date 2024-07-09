U.S. EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY COMMISSION (EEOC)

EEOC Standard Form 100 (SF 100)

Revised 08/2023

2023 EMPLOYER INFORMATION REPORT (EEO-1 COMPONENT 1)

OMB Control Number: 3046-0049

Expiration Date: 11/30/2026

SECTION A - TYPE OF REPORT

CONSOLIDATED REPORT

SECTION B - EMPLOYER IDENTIFICATION

OFS COMPANY ID

EMPLOYER NAME

X396215

T MOBILE USA

ADDRESS

CITY/TOWN

STATE

ZIP CODE

12920 SE 38TH ST

BELLEVUE

WA

98006

SECTION C - HEADQUARTERS OR ESTABLISHMENT-LEVEL IDENTIFICATION (if applicable)

HQ/ESTABLISHMENT-LEVEL UNIT ID

HEADQUARTERS OR ESTABLISHMENT-LEVEL NAME

HEADQUARTERS OR ESTABLISHMENT-LEVEL ADDRESS

CITY/TOWN

STATE

ZIP CODE

SECTION D - EMPLOYER IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (EIN)

911983600

SECTION E - EMPLOYER FILING ELIGIBILITY

X YES (Employer Is Eligible to File) NO (Employer Is Not Eligible to File) EMPLOYER NO LONGER IN BUSINESS

SECTION F - FEDERAL CONTRACTOR DESIGNATION (if applicable)

Unique Entity ID (UEI): ZVW2T2CCG7V9

  • YES (Single-Establishment Employer is Federal Contractor) X YES (Headquarters is Federal Contractor)

X YES (Multi-Establishment Employer is Federal Contractor)

  • YES (Non-Headquarters Establishment is Federal Contractor)

X

YES (One or More Non-Headquarters Establishments is Federal Contractor)

SECTION G - NAICS INFORMATION

517112 - Wireless Telecommunications Carriers (except Satellite)

SECTION H - WORKFORCE DEMOGRAPHIC DATA

JA

Race/Ethnicity

Hispanic

Not Hispanic or Latino

or Latino

Male

Female

JOB CATEGORIES

Male

Female

White

AfricanorBlack American

Asian

HawaiianNativeor IslanderPacificOther

AmericanIndianor NativeAlaska

RacesMoreorTwo

White

orBlack AmericanAfrican

Asian

HawaiianNativeor IslanderPacificOther

AmericanIndianor NativeAlaska

RacesMoreorTwo

Row

Total

Executive/Senior Level Officials and Managers

5

2

99

8

12

0

0

1

47

5

6

0

0

1

186

First/Mid-Level Officials and Managers

1065

684

2674

611

486

29

26

184

1375

601

211

13

16

131

8106

Professionals

463

342

3975

403

2210

16

33

199

2457

331

1092

14

13

138

11686

Technicians

195

17

1010

203

274

3

12

49

64

29

55

1

1

3

1916

Sales Workers

7745

5487

6021

3590

1012

113

111

1159

2964

2391

379

67

65

800

31904

Administrative Support Workers

1193

1433

1765

1054

73

18

46

269

2117

3455

87

26

68

456

12060

Craft Workers

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Operatives

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Laborers and Helpers

0

0

3

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

3

Service Workers

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

CURRENT 2023 REPORTING YEAR TOTAL

10666

7965

15547

5869

4067

179

228

1861

9024

6812

1830

121

163

1529

65861

PRIOR 2022 REPORTING YEAR TOTAL

10985

8244

17527

6055

4586

194

231

1793

9964

6756

2082

132

160

1510

70219

SECTION

I -

WORKFORCE SNAPSHOT PERIOD

12/24/2023 - 12/31/2023

SECTION J - HEADQUARTERS OR ESTABLISHMENT-LEVEL COMMENTS (optional)

Not Applicable

