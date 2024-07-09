U.S. EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY COMMISSION (EEOC)
EEOC Standard Form 100 (SF 100)
Revised 08/2023
2023 EMPLOYER INFORMATION REPORT (EEO-1 COMPONENT 1)
OMB Control Number: 3046-0049
Expiration Date: 11/30/2026
SECTION A - TYPE OF REPORT
CONSOLIDATED REPORT
SECTION B - EMPLOYER IDENTIFICATION
OFS COMPANY ID
EMPLOYER NAME
X396215
T MOBILE USA
ADDRESS
CITY/TOWN
STATE
ZIP CODE
12920 SE 38TH ST
BELLEVUE
WA
98006
SECTION C - HEADQUARTERS OR ESTABLISHMENT-LEVEL IDENTIFICATION (if applicable)
HQ/ESTABLISHMENT-LEVEL UNIT ID
HEADQUARTERS OR ESTABLISHMENT-LEVEL NAME
HEADQUARTERS OR ESTABLISHMENT-LEVEL ADDRESS
CITY/TOWN
STATE
ZIP CODE
SECTION D - EMPLOYER IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (EIN)
911983600
SECTION E - EMPLOYER FILING ELIGIBILITY
□X YES (Employer Is Eligible to File) □ NO (Employer Is Not Eligible to File) □ EMPLOYER NO LONGER IN BUSINESS
SECTION F - FEDERAL CONTRACTOR DESIGNATION (if applicable)
Unique Entity ID (UEI): ZVW2T2CCG7V9
- YES (Single-Establishment Employer is Federal Contractor) □X YES (Headquarters is Federal Contractor)
□X YES (Multi-Establishment Employer is Federal Contractor)
- YES (Non-Headquarters Establishment is Federal Contractor)
□X
YES (One or More Non-Headquarters Establishments is Federal Contractor)
SECTION G - NAICS INFORMATION
517112 - Wireless Telecommunications Carriers (except Satellite)
SECTION H - WORKFORCE DEMOGRAPHIC DATA
JA
Race/Ethnicity
Hispanic
Not Hispanic or Latino
or Latino
Male
Female
JOB CATEGORIES
Male
Female
White
AfricanorBlack American
Asian
HawaiianNativeor IslanderPacificOther
AmericanIndianor NativeAlaska
RacesMoreorTwo
White
orBlack AmericanAfrican
Asian
HawaiianNativeor IslanderPacificOther
AmericanIndianor NativeAlaska
RacesMoreorTwo
Row
Total
Executive/Senior Level Officials and Managers
5
2
99
8
12
0
0
1
47
5
6
0
0
1
186
First/Mid-Level Officials and Managers
1065
684
2674
611
486
29
26
184
1375
601
211
13
16
131
8106
Professionals
463
342
3975
403
2210
16
33
199
2457
331
1092
14
13
138
11686
Technicians
195
17
1010
203
274
3
12
49
64
29
55
1
1
3
1916
Sales Workers
7745
5487
6021
3590
1012
113
111
1159
2964
2391
379
67
65
800
31904
Administrative Support Workers
1193
1433
1765
1054
73
18
46
269
2117
3455
87
26
68
456
12060
Craft Workers
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Operatives
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Laborers and Helpers
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Service Workers
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
CURRENT 2023 REPORTING YEAR TOTAL
10666
7965
15547
5869
4067
179
228
1861
9024
6812
1830
121
163
1529
65861
PRIOR 2022 REPORTING YEAR TOTAL
10985
8244
17527
6055
4586
194
231
1793
9964
6756
2082
132
160
1510
70219
SECTION
I -
WORKFORCE SNAPSHOT PERIOD
12/24/2023 - 12/31/2023
SECTION J - HEADQUARTERS OR ESTABLISHMENT-LEVEL COMMENTS (optional)
Not Applicable
