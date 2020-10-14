T Mobile US : A T-Mobile Exclusive 5G Superphone — the OnePlus 8T+ 5G — for HALF OFF?! Sign. Me. Up.

The new smartphone is available for pre-order only at the Un-carrier in the U.S. on October 16

What’s the news: T-Mobile has the U.S. exclusive on the new OnePlus 8T + 5G and customers can get it for half off!

Why it matters: More options. More value. More exclusive. Plus, this new smartphone taps into T-Mobile’s 600 MHz and 2.5 GHz 5G spectrum, delivering both broad coverage and blazing fast speeds. That’s in addition to T-Mobile’s advanced LTE network that covers 99% of Americans.

Who it’s for: Anyone who wants to pick up an exclusive 5G smartphone AND tap into America’s first and largest nationwide 5G network.

Extra! Extra! Read all about it! T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced that the Un-carrier will be the exclusive U.S. wireless provider for the new OnePlus 8T+ 5G superphone. The new 5G smartphone taps into T-Mobile’s 600 MHz 5G and 2.5 GHz 5G spectrum on America’s first and largest 5G network — and is the first 5G smartphone with standalone 5G capabilities right out of the box. And all that 5G goodness is on top of T-Mobile’s advanced LTE network which covers 99% of Americans. Plus, both new and existing T-Mobile customers get it for half off with 24 monthly bill credits when adding a new line. The new 5G smartphone will be available for pre-order this Friday, October 16 and in stores on October 23.

“We’ve had a longstanding partnership with OnePlus and look forward to continuing that with the latest 5G smartphone, exclusive to T-Mobile in the U.S.,” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. “T-Mobile has more low and mid band spectrum than any other U.S. wireless provider and this new smartphone taps into all that goodness with clear, dedicated spectrum on America’s largest 5G network.”

T-Mobile’s nationwide 5G network covers over 260 million people across 1.3 million square miles. And thanks to the Un-carrier’s massive supply of ideal mid-band 5G spectrum (2.5 GHz), in many places, mid-band 5G average download speeds are already around 300 Mbps with peak speeds approaching 1 Gbps…that’s 7.5X faster than today’s average LTE speeds. T-Mobile’s mid-band 5G is already in 210 cities and towns with thousands more on the way by end of year.

The OnePlus 8T+ 5G features a 6.55” FHD+ 120 Hz Fluid Display with quad rear cameras and IP68 rating. It comes packed with a 4,500 mAh battery (two 2250 mAh series connected batteries) with a new 65W Warp Charge technology that gives a full charge in 39 minutes. To check out the T-Mobile exclusive smartphone in action, watch the Un-carrier's unboxing video here.

Offer deets: New and existing customers can get half off the newest OnePlus 8T+ 5G with 24 monthly bill credits when they add a new line of service. This offer also works with the OnePlus 8 5G smartphone.

Don’t want to add a line? No prob. T-Mobile customers can get the OnePlus 8T+ 5G with 256GB storage in two colors, Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver, both for $31.25/month ($0 down, FRP: $749.99) — all for well qualified customers for 24 months on T-Mobile’s no-interest Equipment Installment Plan.

Switching to T-Mobile? Get ready for all that incredible value. Magenta customers get the industry's best unlimited plan with taxes and fees included, Quibi on Us or Netflix on Us for families, the best customer care in wireless with a dedicated Team of Experts, and free scam protection options to fight robocalls. And of course, T-Mobile doesn't charge more for 5G access — it's included at no extra charge.

For more information on the latest OnePlus devices at T-Mobile, visit t-mobile.com/oneplus. Follow T-Mobile’s Official Twitter Newsroom @TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news.

Tax on pre-credit price due at sale. Limited-time offer; subject to change. $10 SIM card and $20 assisted or upgrade support charge may be required. If you cancel your line before receiving 24 bill credits, you may owe up to the full value of your device (e.g. $749.99 - OnePlus 8T+ 5G); if canceling your account, you can contact us first to instead make discounted monthly balance payments. Allow 2 bill cycles for credits. Max 4/account. May not be combinable with some offers or discounts (e.g. Carrier Freedom). 5G coverage not in some areas; 2x the 5G coverage ​based on Ookla CoverageRight® data released 8/15/2020. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201014005695/en/