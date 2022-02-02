Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. T-Mobile US
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TMUS   US8725901040

T-MOBILE US

(TMUS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

T-Mobile US Inc. Shares Gain 9.5% on Higher 4Q Revenue, Customer Adds

02/02/2022 | 05:25pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Denny Jacob


T-Mobile US Inc. shares gained 9.5% to $120 after the cellphone carrier reported higher revenue and total net customer additions in the fourth quarter.

The cellphone carrier reported revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, up from $20.34 billion in the prior-year quarter.

Analysts polled by FactSet expected $21.08 billion. The company recorded total net customer additions of 1.8 million, up from 1.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Analysts polled by FactSet expected 1.7 million.

The Bellevue, Wash.-based company logged $422 million in net income for the fourth quarter, down from $750 million in the same period last year. The company said the decline in profit was primarily due to a planned increase in merger-related costs.

T-Mobile issued guidance of postpaid net customer additions between 5 million and 5.5 million for 2022.

The company issued guidance that merger-related costs are expected to be between $4.5 billion and $5 billion before taxes. T-Mobile said it expects to complete the network migration of Sprint customers from its merger by mid-2022.


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-02-22 1725ET

All news about T-MOBILE US
05:25pT-Mobile US Inc. Shares Gain 9.5% on Higher 4Q Revenue, Customer Adds
DJ
04:47pT-Mobile US Q4 EPS Falls But Revenue Rises; Core EBITDA Expected to Rise 10% in 2022
MT
04:44pT-MOBILE : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:09pT MOBILE US : Mobile's Unique Formula Delivers Indusry-Leading Service Revenue and Cash Fl..
PU
04:03pT-Mobile's Unique Formula Delivers Industry-Leading Service Revenue and Cash Flow Growt..
BU
04:02pEarnings Flash (TMUS) T-MOBILE US Reports Q4 Revenue $20.8B, vs. Street Est of $21.1B
MT
12:16pEARNINGS REACTION HISTORY : T-Mobile US Inc, 66.7% Follow-Through Indicator, 3.5% Sensitiv..
MT
02/01T-Mobile Makes $2.5M Donation Aimed at Opening Doors to Equitable Economic and Educatio..
BU
02/01T-Mobile Invests $3 Billion to Further Fuel its Ultra Capacity 5G Network
MT
01/31T-Mobile US Inc. Invests $3 Billion in FCC Spectrum Auction
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on T-MOBILE US
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 80 242 M - -
Net income 2021 2 849 M - -
Net Debt 2021 71 217 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 48,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 137 B 137 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,59x
EV / Sales 2022 2,50x
Nbr of Employees 75 000
Free-Float 47,3%
Chart T-MOBILE US
Duration : Period :
T-Mobile US Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends T-MOBILE US
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 109,55 $
Average target price 162,96 $
Spread / Average Target 48,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
G. Michael Sievert President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Osvaldik Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Timotheus Höttges Chairman
Cody Sanford Executive VP, Chief Information & Product Officer
Abdul Saad Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
T-MOBILE US-5.54%136 834
AT&T INC.-0.73%174 383
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-6.75%75 496
KDDI CORPORATION9.31%71 259
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-10.10%61 182
VODAFONE GROUP PLC13.99%46 767