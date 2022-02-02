T-Mobile US Inc. Shares Gain 9.5% on Higher 4Q Revenue, Customer Adds

By Denny Jacob

T-Mobile US Inc. shares gained 9.5% to $120 after the cellphone carrier reported higher revenue and total net customer additions in the fourth quarter.

The cellphone carrier reported revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, up from $20.34 billion in the prior-year quarter.

Analysts polled by FactSet expected $21.08 billion. The company recorded total net customer additions of 1.8 million, up from 1.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Analysts polled by FactSet expected 1.7 million.

The Bellevue, Wash.-based company logged $422 million in net income for the fourth quarter, down from $750 million in the same period last year. The company said the decline in profit was primarily due to a planned increase in merger-related costs.

T-Mobile issued guidance of postpaid net customer additions between 5 million and 5.5 million for 2022.

The company issued guidance that merger-related costs are expected to be between $4.5 billion and $5 billion before taxes. T-Mobile said it expects to complete the network migration of Sprint customers from its merger by mid-2022.

