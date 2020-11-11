Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  T-Mobile US    TMUS

T-MOBILE US

(TMUS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

T-Mobile US, Inc. : to Present at the BCG and New Street Research 5G Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/11/2020 | 05:31pm EST

Neville Ray, president of technology of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS), will present and provide a business update on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 11:20 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) at the BCG and New Street Research 5G Conference.

A live webcast of the virtual event will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at http://investor.t-mobile.com. An on-demand replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

To automatically receive T-Mobile financial news by e-mail, please visit the T-Mobile Investor Relations website, http://investor.t-mobile.com, and subscribe to E-mail Alerts.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: http://www.t-mobile.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about T-MOBILE US
05:31pT-MOBILE US, INC. : to Present at the BCG and New Street Research 5G Conference
BU
11/10Everything You Need to Know About 5G -- Journal -2-
DJ
11/10Everything You Need to Know About 5G -- Journal Report
DJ
11/10T MOBILE US : How Much is the Pixel 4a with 5G at T-Mobile? How About Free.
BU
11/09T MOBILE US : Correction to T-Mobile Earnings Article on Nov. 5
DJ
11/09T MOBILE US : ‑Mobile Expands Home Inerne o More han 130 Addiional Ciies &..
BU
11/06UBER, GM, ALIBABA : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
11/06Wall Street ends little changed, posts big weekly gain on Washington gridlock..
RE
11/06Electronic Arts, Global Blood fall; Roku, T-Mobile rise
AQ
11/06Wall Street ends little changed, posts big weekly gain on Washington gridlock..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 67 326 M - -
Net income 2020 2 797 M - -
Net Debt 2020 66 315 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 48,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 151 B 151 B -
EV / Sales 2020 3,23x
EV / Sales 2021 2,81x
Nbr of Employees 53 000
Free-Float 47,2%
Chart T-MOBILE US
Duration : Period :
T-Mobile US Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends T-MOBILE US
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 144,61 $
Last Close Price 121,72 $
Spread / Highest target 76,6%
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
G. Michael Sievert President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timotheus Höttges Chairman
Peter Osvaldik EVP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Neville R. Ray President-Technology Department
Cody Sanford Executive VP & Chief Information & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
T-MOBILE US59.59%151 077
AT&T INC.-26.48%205 558
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-17.63%135 341
NTT DOCOMO, INC.27.81%119 285
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.38.37%119 168
KDDI CORPORATION-4.95%66 628
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group