    TMUS   US8725901040

T-MOBILE US

(TMUS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:24 2022-08-31 pm EDT
144.88 USD   -0.44%
12:01pT-Mobile US, Inc. to Present at the BofA Securities 2022 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference
BU
10:18aT-Mobile Launches Canva Pro + Facebook Advertising on Us
BU
08/30AT&T and Verizon Ban 92% of Seniors From Wireless Discounts
BU
T-Mobile US, Inc. to Present at the BofA Securities 2022 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference

08/31/2022 | 12:01pm EDT
Peter Osvaldik, executive vice president & chief financial officer, and Jon Freier, president of the consumer group at T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS), will present and provide a business update on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 8:50 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time (11:50 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time) at the BofA Securities 2022 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at http://investor.t-mobile.com. An on-demand replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

To automatically receive T-Mobile financial news by e-mail, please visit the T-Mobile Investor Relations website, http://investor.t-mobile.com, and subscribe to E-mail Alerts.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. For more information please visit: http://www.t-mobile.com


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 81 027 M - -
Net income 2022 2 734 M - -
Net Debt 2022 67 492 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 67,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 182 B 182 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,09x
EV / Sales 2023 3,04x
Nbr of Employees 75 000
Free-Float 47,8%
Technical analysis trends T-MOBILE US
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 145,52 $
Average target price 174,24 $
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
G. Michael Sievert President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Osvaldik Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Timotheus Höttges Chairman
Abdul Saad Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Brian King Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
T-MOBILE US25.47%182 488
AT&T INC.-4.08%126 984
KDDI CORPORATION28.02%68 152
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.2.83%63 598
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-18.35%56 163
VODAFONE GROUP PLC3.08%37 536