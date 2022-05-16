Log in
    TMUS   US8725901040

T-MOBILE US

(TMUS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/16 01:12:46 pm EDT
127.09 USD   +0.60%
05/13Deutsche Telekom results beat estimates on subscriber gains, lifts outlook
RE
05/12Deutsche Telekom Raises 2022 View; 1Q Profit Increased
DJ
05/12T-Mobile US, Inc. to Present at the MoffettNathanson 9th Annual Media & Communications Summit
BU
T-Mobile US, Inc. to Present at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

05/16/2022 | 01:01pm EDT
Mike Sievert, president & chief executive officer of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS), will present and provide a business update on Monday, May 23, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at http://investor.t-mobile.com. An on-demand replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

To automatically receive T-Mobile financial news by e-mail, please visit the T-Mobile Investor Relations website, http://investor.t-mobile.com, and subscribe to E-mail Alerts.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. For more information please visit: http://www.t-mobile.com


© Business Wire 2022
