    TMUS   US8725901040

T-MOBILE US

(TMUS)
T-Mobile US, Inc. to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

03/02/2022 | 12:01pm EST
Peter Osvaldik, executive vice president & chief financial officer, and Neville Ray, president of technology of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS), will present and provide a business update on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 9:45 a.m. Pacific Time (12:45 p.m. Eastern Time) at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference.

A live webcast of the virtual event will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at http://investor.t-mobile.com. An on-demand replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

To automatically receive T-Mobile financial news by e-mail, please visit the T-Mobile Investor Relations website, http://investor.t-mobile.com, and subscribe to E-mail Alerts.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. For more information please visit: http://www.t-mobile.com


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 81 498 M - -
Net income 2022 3 184 M - -
Net Debt 2022 66 752 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 48,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 154 B 154 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,71x
EV / Sales 2023 2,67x
Nbr of Employees 75 000
Free-Float 47,3%
T-Mobile US Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends T-MOBILE US
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 123,13 $
Average target price 163,41 $
Spread / Average Target 32,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
G. Michael Sievert President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Osvaldik Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Timotheus Höttges Chairman
Abdul Saad Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Brian King Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
T-MOBILE US6.16%153 825
AT&T INC.-4.35%168 072
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-3.72%76 740
KDDI CORPORATION12.52%73 418
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-12.72%59 376
VODAFONE GROUP PLC14.84%46 317