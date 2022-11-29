Advanced search
    TMUS   US8725901040

T-MOBILE US

(TMUS)
03:27 2022-11-29 pm EST
148.44 USD   -0.97%
T-Mobile Us, Inc. to present at the UBS Global TMT Conference
BU
06:44aExteNet Systems, T-Mobile US Expand Partnership to Deploy Wireless Infrastructure
MT
11/22T-mobile Us, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
T-Mobile US, Inc. to present at the UBS Global TMT Conference

11/29/2022 | 03:01pm EST
Mike Sievert, president & chief executive officer of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS), will present and provide a business update on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 3:50 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) at the UBS Global TMT Conference.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at http://investor.t-mobile.com. An on-demand replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

To automatically receive T-Mobile financial news by e-mail, please visit the T-Mobile Investor Relations website, http://investor.t-mobile.com, and subscribe to E-mail Alerts.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. For more information please visit: http://www.t-mobile.com


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 80 180 M - -
Net income 2022 2 527 M - -
Net Debt 2022 68 082 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 74,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 186 B 186 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,18x
EV / Sales 2023 3,11x
Nbr of Employees 75 000
Free-Float 47,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 149,90 $
Average target price 178,00 $
Spread / Average Target 18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
G. Michael Sievert President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Osvaldik Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Timotheus Höttges Chairman
Abdul Saad Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Brian King Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
T-MOBILE US29.25%186 499
AT&T INC.2.92%134 115
KDDI CORPORATION22.67%64 928
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.11.19%63 611
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-11.11%63 361
VODAFONE GROUP PLC-17.33%30 632