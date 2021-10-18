T Mobile US : Mobile 5G Sweeps All op Honors in Naionwide Independen Nework Sudies

Multiple reports show T-Mobile customers consistently get the fastest average speeds, broadest coverage and most reliable 5G.

It’s a clean sweep! New independent third-party expert reports published today measuring nationwide network performance for third quarter 2021 by Ookla and umlaut show T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) customers get the best 5G experience across the board. The Un-carrier’s 5G network won or tied for first in every single measure across the reports, including speed, reach and reliability. And these are just the latest in a long list of nearly a dozen reports naming T-Mobile 5G #1 in nationwide speed and availability this year alone.

“Today’s clean sweep results reflect the game changing combination of speeds, broad coverage and unmatched reliability that T-Mobile’s Ultra Capacity 5G is already delivering to customers – and we’re not done yet,” said Neville Ray, President of Technology at T-Mobile. “As we continue on our path to rapidly expand what is already America’s largest 5G network while adding even more capacity and speed, we can look forward to bringing home even more wins for customers.

In Ookla’s Q3 US Speedtest® Global Index Market Analysis measuring nationwide network performance, T-Mobile ranked or tied for first across all six network performance categories measured, including Fastest Provider, Latency, Consistency, 5G Performance, 5G Availability and 5G Consistency. With a median download speed of 135.17, T-Mobile’s 5G network delivered significantly faster speeds compared to both AT&T and Verizon, and T-Mobile customers were able to connect best to 5G, particularly in comparison to Verizon.

In independent research firm umlaut’s third quarter 5G Audit Report also issued today, T-Mobile ranked number one for the third time in a row for 5G speed, coverage and reliability, as well as overall 5G performance, taking top honors in every 5G measure. umlaut’s nationwide Q3 report results are based on more than one billion data samples from over 200,000 real wireless customers across the U.S.

In addition to the nationwide results, umlaut also published a report commissioned by T-Mobile examining 5G performance in four major US metropolitan areas, including Louisville, Milwaukee, St. Louis and Tampa. Thousands of tests conducted across the four cities last month showed T-Mobile customers get the highest 5G download speeds – more than double that of Verizon and AT&T – and testers were connected to T-Mobile 5G more than 93% of the time. Download speeds for T-Mobile’s Ultra Capacity 5G averaged more than 238 Mbps in all four cities, with average speeds in St. Louis clocking in at 312 Mbps.

T-Mobile is the 5G leader, with the country’s largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network, covering 1.7 million square miles — more than Verizon and AT&T combined — and 305 million people, nearly everyone in the country. And 165 million of those people are covered with Ultra Capacity 5G, which can deliver blazing-fast speeds to more people than any other provider. Ultra Capacity 5G is widely available today, and T-Mobile is on track to deploy it nationwide, covering 200 million people, by end of this year.

For more information on T-Mobile’s network, visit T-Mobile.com/coverage.

Follow T-Mobile’s Official Twitter Newsroom @TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news.

5G capable device required. Some uses may require certain plan or feature; see T-Mobile.com. umlaut Nationwide data: According to an audit report conducted by independent third-party umlaut containing crowdsourced data for user experience collected from April to September 2021. Full details at: www.umlaut.com/en/benchmarking/USA. Ookla: Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data as reported on www.speedtest.net/global-index/united-states#market-analysis for Q3 2021. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211018005861/en/