MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  T-Mobile US    TMUS

T-MOBILE US

(TMUS)
T Mobile US : Mobile Agrees o Acquire Sprin-branded Wireless Asses from Brookings Municipal Uiliies

01/04/2021 | 04:08pm EST
Deal Brings Supercharged Un-carrier to Southeastern South Dakota, Parts of Western Iowa

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced today that it has reached a definitive agreement to acquire the Sprint-branded wireless operating assets of Brookings Municipal Utilities (BMU) in Brookings, South Dakota. Under the former Sprint brand, BMU operates a network of cell sites and provides wireless and data services to approximately 14,000 customers in Sioux Falls, Watertown, and Brookings, South Dakota and Sioux City, Iowa. The acquisition will further expand T-Mobile’s retail distribution and enhance network coverage in the area. The deal includes BMU’s wireless network, retail stores, and PCS spectrum.

“T-Mobile is thrilled that we will soon be able to deliver all the benefits of our Supercharged Un-Carrier and America’s largest 5G network to our newest wireless customers in southeastern South Dakota and Western Iowa,” said Mike Sievert, President & Chief Executive Officer at T-Mobile. “Once fully integrated, we will expand our retail footprint in the area and bring T-Mobile’s award-winning approach to service to these customers. We can’t wait to serve them!”

Following the transaction, T-Mobile expects to fully integrate the acquired assets into T-Mobile’s network and retail distribution in the region. The consummation of the transaction is subject to certain customary closing conditions and we expect the closing to occur in Q1 2021.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: http://www.t-mobile.com.


© Business Wire 2021
