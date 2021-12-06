Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. T-Mobile US
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TMUS   US8725901040

T-MOBILE US

(TMUS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

T Mobile US : Mobile Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Secured Noes - Form 8-K

12/06/2021 | 04:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
T-Mobile Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Secured Notes

December 1, 2021

BELLEVUE, Wash.-(BUSINESS WIRE)-T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) ("T-Mobile") announced today that T-Mobile USA, Inc., its direct wholly-owned subsidiary ("T-Mobile USA"), plans to offer, subject to market and other conditions, senior secured notes (the "notes") in a private offering that is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). T-Mobile USA intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include among other things, financing acquisitions of additional spectrum and refinancing existing indebtedness on an ongoing basis.

The notes will be offered and sold only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A and in offshore transactions in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act. The notes and related guarantees will not be registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the notes, the related guarantees or any other securities, nor shall it constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.

This press release is being issued pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135c under the Securities Act.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on T-Mobile management's current expectations. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the planned offering of the notes and statements regarding the intended use of proceeds from the offering of the notes. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation, prevailing market conditions and other factors. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expected. More information about potential risk factors that could affect T-Mobile and its results is included in T-Mobile's filings with the SEC, which are available at http://www.sec.gov.

Contacts
T-Mobile US Media Relations
MediaRelations@T-Mobile.com
or
Investor Relations
investor.relations@t-mobile.com

Disclaimer

T-Mobile US Inc. published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 21:51:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about T-MOBILE US
04:52pT MOBILE US : Mobile Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Secured Noes - Form 8-K
PU
04:48pT-MOBILE US, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Finan..
AQ
12/03T-MOBILE ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating T-Mobile Us, Inc. on Behalf ..
BU
12/03Deutsche Telekom's Polish Unit Attacked by Hackers
MT
12/02T-Mobile US, Inc. to Present at the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunica..
BU
12/02To Support the Advancement of Women's Athletic Programs, T-Mobile Donates $700,000 to S..
BU
12/02T-Mobile Subsidiary to Sell $3 Billion Senior Notes in Private Offering
MT
12/01T-Mobile Agrees to Sell $3.0 Billion of Senior Secured Notes
BU
12/01T-Mobile US, Inc. to Present at the UBS Global TMT Conference
BU
12/01T-Mobile US Unit Plans Private Offering of Senior Secured Notes
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on T-MOBILE US
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 79 967 M - -
Net income 2021 2 846 M - -
Net Debt 2021 70 753 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 49,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 141 B 141 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,65x
EV / Sales 2022 2,51x
Nbr of Employees 75 000
Free-Float 47,3%
Chart T-MOBILE US
Duration : Period :
T-Mobile US Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends T-MOBILE US
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 112,77 $
Average target price 167,04 $
Spread / Average Target 48,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
G. Michael Sievert President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Osvaldik Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Timotheus Höttges Chairman
Cody Sanford Executive VP, Chief Information & Product Officer
Abdul Saad Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
T-MOBILE US-18.16%140 856
AT&T INC.-18.43%167 528
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-36.67%84 250
KDDI CORPORATION8.74%65 304
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.33.95%58 755
VODAFONE GROUP PLC-8.73%39 812