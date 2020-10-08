T Mobile US : Mobile Business Cusomers Happies in Wireless Four Years Running

What’s the news: For the fourth year in a row, T-Mobile topped the prestigious J.D. Power U.S. Business Wireless Satisfaction Study for businesses of all sizes — large enterprises, small/medium and very small businesses.

Why it matters: All business customers deserve to be as happy as T-Mobile’s business customers.

Who it’s for: Businesses of all sizes — from the 5-worker farm in rural America to the 100,000-employee multinational with people all over the country.

Not one, not two, not three, but FOUR years running. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced for four years in a row, businesses of all sizes have ranked the Un-carrier #1 in wireless satisfaction in the annual J.D. Power U.S. Business Wireless Satisfaction Study. T-Mobile also achieved the highest score across large enterprise and small/medium size businesses in ALL six study factors: performance and reliability, customer service, sales representatives and account executives, offerings and promotions, cost of service and billing.

“We are in a position to help millions of businesses who no longer have to compromise between network, service or value. When you offer customers the best of all three, the result is happy customers — the happiest customers,” said Mike Katz, Executive Vice President of T-Mobile for Business. “We’re proud of our network. And proud that our large enterprise and small/medium business customers rated us #1 in performance and reliability. And we won’t stop there. T-Mobile is expanding the already largest 5G network in America to cover more businesses in more places than anyone else, plus adding more 2.5GHz mid-band 5G to deliver super-fast download speeds that average 7.5x faster than LTE today.”

All the Goodness for All the Businesses

T-Mobile for Business has come a long way since 2015 when T-Mobile launched Un-carrier 9.0, Un-carrier for Business. Business customers are fans of unlimited international 2G data, generous hotspot data, clear and predictable pricing, in-flight internet on Gogo equipped domestic flights, and dedicated customer care featuring T-Mobile's Team of Experts®. Plus, the Un-carrier reimagined business plans to help businesses save more time and money. The new Magenta for Business and Magenta Plus for Business plans now include the option to get Microsoft 365 on Us, making T-Mobile the first service provider to put productivity tools in the hands of businesses for no extra charge.

And when it comes to something as critical as wireless, no business should have to buy before they test drive — with T-Mobile, they don’t have to. The No-Risk Network Trial allows any business to try the Un-carrier’s bigger and better than ever before nationwide network for free for up to 30 days, before they switch.

More Towers, More Spectrum, More Goodness

T-Mobile has the first and largest nationwide 5G network, covering over 250 million people across 1.3 million square miles. The Un-carrier is building on that nationwide 5G foundation with even more speed and capacity with mid-band 5G spectrum. In places where mid-band 5G is deployed, average download speeds are already around 300 Mbps with peak speeds approaching 1 Gbps, on capable smartphones.

T-Mobile’s 2.5 GHz 5G delivers blazing fast speeds and expansive coverage with signals that can go through walls, windows and trees, covering tens of thousands of times the area that one mmWave site can cover. On other carriers, fast 5G speeds come at the expense of coverage and are only available in small pockets of a few dozen cites. With mid-band 5G, T-Mobile customers with a 5G capable device can already experience 5G’s benefits — both coverage and speed at the same time — in so many more places across the country.

The T-Mobile Business Advantage

At the Un-carrier, businesses don’t have to make trade-offs. The T-Mobile Business Advantage offers customers America‘s largest 5G network, dedicated account support and insanely great value, with no extra charge for 5G access. T-Mobile’s 5G network is better for business now and into the future as more capacity comes online. Businesses also enjoy a reinvented customer experience with T-Mobile's Team of Experts approach providing top-notch customer care from a team who knows their business. And, the Un-carrier's flexible, predictable pricing lets businesses spend less and innovate more, offering business customers what they need to ensure their business is mobile.

J.D. Power conducts an annual independent online survey to measure business customer satisfaction with the top four national wireless providers in three types of businesses: large enterprise (500 or more employees), small/medium (20-499 employees) and very small business (1-19 employees). The J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Business Wireless Satisfaction Study measures satisfaction with providers of telecommunication voice and data services based on responses from hundreds of wireless customers surveyed between July and August 2020.

For more information about T-Mobile’s J.D. Power rankings, visit www.jdpower.com. To learn more about the benefits of switching your business to the Un-carrier, visit www.t-mobile.com/business/business-advantage.

T-Mobile received the highest score among very small, small/medium, and large enterprise business wireless providers in the J.D. Power 2017-2020 U.S. Business Wireless Satisfaction Studies of customers’ satisfaction with their current wireless provider. Visit jdpower.com/awards

