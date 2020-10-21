Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  T-Mobile US    TMUS

T-MOBILE US

(TMUS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

T Mobile US : Mobile Unveils Venure Capial Fund o Fuel 5G Innovaion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/21/2020 | 11:05am EDT

What’s the news: T-Mobile Ventures is a new multi-year investment fund designed to fuel 5G innovation by backing early and emerging growth companies developing transformative 5G products and services for the T-Mobile network.

Why it matters: With the first and only nationwide Standalone 5G network and a multi-band 5G strategy, now is the time for entrepreneurs and developers to build the applications and services that will unleash T-Mobile’s 5G network.

Who it’s for: Early and growth stage companies building the next big thing in 5G.

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) continues its mission to fuel 5G innovation with today’s announcement of T-Mobile Ventures, a new multi-year investment fund focused on early and emerging growth companies developing groundbreaking 5G products and services for the T-Mobile network.

“T-Mobile Ventures is part of our mission to give customers the best 5G network in the country – one that will serve all Americans, stimulate competition and create tremendous economic value,” said Jason Young, Senior Vice President of Partnerships and T-Mobile Ventures. “With our 5G network at the foundation, we see massive opportunity across both business and consumer segments, and we’re excited to help fuel the wave of 5G applications coming to market in the years ahead.”

T-Mobile Ventures’ portfolio companies will benefit from T-Mobile’s network and engineering expertise, go-to-market infrastructure, and investment backing as they work to develop, test and bring to market the next big thing in 5G. T-Mobile Ventures will initially target the development of 5G products and services in areas such as the following:

  • Edge Compute – helping businesses, consumers and developers achieve faster application response times in distributed cloud and networking environments
  • Security – protecting customers’ networks, devices and applications from security and privacy threats
  • Future of Work – powering a more modern, distributed workforce through advanced communication and collaboration
  • Industrial IoT – connecting people and things at scale with rapid data collection and processing via connected devices and sensors

T-Mobile 5G, A Platform for Innovation

T-Mobile, first in the country to launch nationwide 5G and first in the world to launch Standalone 5G, has the largest 5G network by far, covering more than 260 million people across nearly 1.4 million square miles. With Sprint now part of T-Mobile, the Un-carrier is quickly lighting up mid-band 5G with 2.5 GHz spectrum in more than 200 cities and towns, bringing customers in these areas average download speeds of 300 Mbps and peak speeds up to 1 Gbps. And with a nationwide Standalone 5G network available in more than 7,500 cities and towns, now is the time for developers to build transformative 5G applications. In Standalone 5G areas, T-Mobile is already seeing up to a 40% improvement in latency during testing, and that is just the beginning of what can be done with Standalone 5G.

“Compelling 5G use cases span the range of spectrum bands from low, mid to high, and only T-Mobile has these assets giving it a 5G network that can support all use cases across every industry,” said Neville Ray, President of Technology at T-Mobile. “Now is the time for the developers, entrepreneurs and creators to make the magic happen with products and services that will unleash the potential of our 5G network.”

With its supercharged 5G network as the foundation, T-Mobile is working to build the 5G ecosystem. The Un-carrier collaborates with universities and standards bodies to support 5G research and development. It also runs the award-winning T-Mobile Accelerator and is a co-founder of the 5G Open Innovation Lab.

T-Mobile Ventures works with corporate venture capital firm Touchdown Ventures to help manage the fund. For more information about T-Mobile Ventures, visit www.t-mobile.com/ventures.

Follow T-Mobile’s Official Twitter Newsroom @TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: http://www.t-mobile.com.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about T-MOBILE US
11:05aT MOBILE US : Mobile Unveils Venure Capial Fund o Fuel 5G Innovaion
BU
10/20T MOBILE US : Baseball, Softball and 5G for All. T-Mobile Turns Up Donations for..
BU
10/19T MOBILE US : Mobile Agrees o Sell $4.75 Billion of Senior Secured Noes
BU
10/19T MOBILE US : You Can't Enjoy 5G If You Can't Get 5G
BU
10/19T-MOBILE, MLB, PLAYERS TO TRANSPORT : T-Mobile 5G BP
BU
10/19T MOBILE US : Mobile Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Secured Noes
BU
10/19Czech telecoms group CETIN chooses Ericsson for 5G network
RE
10/17New 5G iPhones Kick Off Poaching Season for Carriers
DJ
10/14T-MOBILE US : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
10/14T MOBILE US : A New Era for iPhone with 5G, T-Mobile to Offer iPhone 12 Pro and ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 66 185 M - -
Net income 2020 2 089 M - -
Net Debt 2020 66 261 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 61,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 140 B 140 B -
EV / Sales 2020 3,12x
EV / Sales 2021 2,72x
Nbr of Employees 53 000
Free-Float 47,0%
Chart T-MOBILE US
Duration : Period :
T-Mobile US Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends T-MOBILE US
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 136,35 $
Last Close Price 113,07 $
Spread / Highest target 90,1%
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
G. Michael Sievert President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timotheus Höttges Chairman
Peter Osvaldik EVP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Neville R. Ray President-Technology Department
Cody Sanford Executive VP & Chief Information & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
T-MOBILE US44.19%139 959
AT&T INC.-31.53%190 674
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-23.74%131 967
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.50.13%126 952
NTT DOCOMO, INC.27.88%118 813
KDDI CORPORATION-16.23%59 368
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group