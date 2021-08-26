Log in
    TMUS   US8725901040

T-MOBILE US

(TMUS)
T Mobile US : Mobile hacker says wireless carrier's securiy "awful" - WSJ

08/26/2021 | 10:39am EDT
The logo of T-Mobile Austria is seen outside of one of its shops in Vienna

(Reuters) - The hacker, who stole data of more than 53 million former and prospective customers of T-Mobile US Inc, said the wireless carrier's security was "awful", the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

John Binns, the 21-year-old American who took responsibility for the high-profile hack disclosed by the company last week, told https://on.wsj.com/3Bi4yHU the Journal that he had used an unprotected router to access personal records of customers.

T-Mobile did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said last week it would investigate the data breach, with some T-Mobile customers also suing the company for damages in Seattle federal court.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)


© Reuters 2021
