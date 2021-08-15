Log in
    TMUS   US8725901040

T-MOBILE US

(TMUS)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

T Mobile US : Mobile invesigaing claims of cusomer daa breach - Vice

08/15/2021 | 01:06pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A T-Mobile logo is seen on the storefront door of a store in Manhattan

(Reuters) - T-Mobile is investigating a claim on an online forum post which says the personal data of over 100 million users have been breached, U.S.-based digital media outlet Vice reported https://www.vice.com/en/article/akg8wg/tmobile-investigating-customer-data-breach-100-million on Sunday.

According to the report in Vice's Motherboard, the forum's post does not mention T-Mobile, but the hacker told Vice they have obtained data of over 100 million people and that the data came from T-Mobile servers.

"We are aware of claims made in an underground forum and have been actively investigating their validity. We do not have any additional information to share at this time," the company said in a statement to Motherboard.

The data included information such as social security numbers, phone numbers, names, physical addresses and driver licenses information, the report added.

In the online forum, the seller is asking for 6 bitcoin for a subset of the data containing 30 million social security numbers and driver licenses, while the rest of the data is being sold privately, according to the Vice report.

T-Mobile was not immediately available to a Reuters request for comment outside office hours.

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2021
Analyst Recommendations on T-MOBILE US
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 80 270 M - -
Net income 2021 2 861 M - -
Net Debt 2021 67 093 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 62,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 181 B 181 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,09x
EV / Sales 2022 2,95x
Nbr of Employees 75 000
Free-Float 55,8%
Chart T-MOBILE US
T-Mobile US Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends T-MOBILE US
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 144,94 $
Average target price 169,18 $
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
G. Michael Sievert President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Osvaldik Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Timotheus Höttges Chairman
Cody Sanford Executive VP, Chief Information & Product Officer
Abdul Saad Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
T-MOBILE US7.48%180 880
AT&T INC.-1.98%201 273
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-17.51%103 720
KDDI CORPORATION10.01%69 351
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.18.98%57 162
VODAFONE GROUP PLC-0.53%46 213