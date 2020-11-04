Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  T-Mobile US    TMUS

T-MOBILE US

(TMUS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 11/04 02:24:39 pm
116.785 USD   +5.10%
02:14pT MOBILE US : Mobile o Pay $200 Million Fine Over Federal Lifeline Program
DJ
12:38pT-Mobile to pay $200 million fine to resolve FCC subsidy investigation
RE
11/03T-MOBILE US : UBS remains its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

T Mobile US : Mobile o Pay $200 Million Fine Over Federal Lifeline Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/04/2020 | 02:14pm EST

By Drew FitzGerald

Federal regulators fined T-Mobile US Inc. $200 million after investigators determined its recently acquired Sprint subsidiary had overcharged a national wireless subsidy program for years.

The Federal Communications Commission said Wednesday that T-Mobile will pay the civil penalty and adhere to a compliance program that covers Assurance Wireless, a low-cost mobile brand T-Mobile acquired through its April takeover of Sprint. Assurance serves customers under the federal Lifeline program, which offers affordable cellphone service to low-income Americans.

A T-Mobile spokeswoman said the company "inherited this issue with our merger, we are glad that it is now resolved." T-Mobile agreed to pay and Assurance continues to provide Lifeline service.

Lifeline provides cellphone carriers a $9.25 monthly reimbursement for subscribers who have demonstrated they are eligible for the assistance, often by showing participation in food-stamp programs or other government aid. The FCC said Assurance covered about 3 million customers in 2019.

Federal investigators last year found that Sprint had improperly counted hundreds of thousands of Assurance subscribers as active when records showed the phone lines weren't used.

Sprint blamed electronic record-keeping for some of the discrepancies and said it would cooperate with investigators.

The FCC's enforcement bureau said Wednesday that an Oregon Public Utility Commission probe first brought the problems to light. Federal officials later found discrepancies in Assurance customer data in Texas, Florida and Michigan.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-20 1414ET


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about T-MOBILE US
02:14pT MOBILE US : Mobile o Pay $200 Million Fine Over Federal Lifeline Program
DJ
12:38pT-Mobile to pay $200 million fine to resolve FCC subsidy investigation
RE
11/03T-MOBILE US : UBS remains its Buy rating
MD
11/02T-MOBILE US : quaterly earnings release
11/02T-MOBILE US : Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
11/01Dish Offers Its Services to Military's Proposed 5G Network Project
DJ
10/30T MOBILE US : LG Wing Takes Flight at T-Mobile with a BOGO on the Latest 5G Smar..
BU
10/28T-MOBILE US, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Di..
AQ
10/28T-MOBILE : Nearly Doubles Its Supercharged Mid-Band 5G in Just One Month
BU
10/27NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 66 145 M - -
Net income 2020 2 019 M - -
Net Debt 2020 65 936 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 56,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 138 B 138 B -
EV / Sales 2020 3,08x
EV / Sales 2021 2,69x
Nbr of Employees 53 000
Free-Float 47,0%
Chart T-MOBILE US
Duration : Period :
T-Mobile US Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends T-MOBILE US
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 137,54 $
Last Close Price 111,12 $
Spread / Highest target 93,5%
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
G. Michael Sievert President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timotheus Höttges Chairman
Peter Osvaldik EVP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Neville R. Ray President-Technology Department
Cody Sanford Executive VP & Chief Information & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
T-MOBILE US41.70%137 545
AT&T INC.-29.73%195 661
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-26.64%129 575
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.37.41%120 257
NTT DOCOMO, INC.27.98%120 010
KDDI CORPORATION-10.56%64 281
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group