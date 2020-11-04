T Mobile US : Mobile o Pay $200 Million Fine Over Federal Lifeline Program

By Drew FitzGerald

Federal regulators fined T-Mobile US Inc. $200 million after investigators determined its recently acquired Sprint subsidiary had overcharged a national wireless subsidy program for years.

The Federal Communications Commission said Wednesday that T-Mobile will pay the civil penalty and adhere to a compliance program that covers Assurance Wireless, a low-cost mobile brand T-Mobile acquired through its April takeover of Sprint. Assurance serves customers under the federal Lifeline program, which offers affordable cellphone service to low-income Americans.

A T-Mobile spokeswoman said the company "inherited this issue with our merger, we are glad that it is now resolved." T-Mobile agreed to pay and Assurance continues to provide Lifeline service.

Lifeline provides cellphone carriers a $9.25 monthly reimbursement for subscribers who have demonstrated they are eligible for the assistance, often by showing participation in food-stamp programs or other government aid. The FCC said Assurance covered about 3 million customers in 2019.

Federal investigators last year found that Sprint had improperly counted hundreds of thousands of Assurance subscribers as active when records showed the phone lines weren't used.

Sprint blamed electronic record-keeping for some of the discrepancies and said it would cooperate with investigators.

The FCC's enforcement bureau said Wednesday that an Oregon Public Utility Commission probe first brought the problems to light. Federal officials later found discrepancies in Assurance customer data in Texas, Florida and Michigan.

