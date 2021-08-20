Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. T-Mobile US
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TMUS   US8725901040

T-MOBILE US

(TMUS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

T Mobile US : Mobile probe ino breach finds more cusomers hi, ally now a 53 million

08/20/2021 | 10:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A T-Mobile logo is seen on the storefront door of a store in Manhattan

(Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc said on Friday an ongoing investigation into a data breach revealed that hackers accessed personal information of an additional 5.3 million customers, bringing the total number of people affected to more than 53 million.

The third-largest U.S. wireless carrier said earlier this week that personal data of more than 40 million former and prospective customers was stolen along with data from 7.8 million existing T-Mobile wireless customers.

In its latest update, which comes days after the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) opened an investigation into the breach, T-Mobile revealed it had identified 5.3 million additional current wireless subscribers who were impacted by the breach as well as 667,000 more accounts of former customers.

The data includes addresses, dates of birth and phone numbers of customers, the company said, adding that it had no indication that the accessed data contained financial information such as credit card or other payment data.

The wireless carrier is the latest victim of a series of cyberattacks on large corporations in the United States as hackers exploit weakened user system privacy and security due to work-from-home policies instituted since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Our investigation is ongoing and will continue for some time, but at this point, we are confident that we have closed off the access," T-Mobile said in a regulatory filing https://bit.ly/3mfgPc9.

Some T-Mobile customers sued the company for damages late Thursday night in Seattle federal court, saying in a proposed class action that the cyberattack violated their privacy and exposed them to a higher risk of fraud and identity theft.

T-Mobile has offered antivirus maker McAfee's identity protection services free for two years to anyone who believes their data was breached.

Its steps won praise from some analysts.

"We believe TMUS (T-Mobile) is taking the correct steps to both secure its systems as well as contain the fallout,"

Keith Snyder, equity analyst at CFRA Research, said in a note on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana and Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Muralikumar Anantharaman and Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2021
All news about T-MOBILE US
10:45aT MOBILE US : Mobile probe ino breach finds more cusomers hi, ally now a 53 mill..
RE
10:36aT MOBILE US : Says 5.3 Million Additional Customer Accounts Exposed in Data Brea..
MT
07:41aT MOBILE US : Mobile probe ino breach finds more cusomers hi, ally now a 53 mln
RE
07:14aT MOBILE US : Mobile says hackers accessed daa of anoher 5.3 mln subscribers
RE
07:04aT MOBILE US : Mobile Shares Updaed Informaion Regarding Ongoing Invesigaion ino ..
PU
07:02aT-MOBILE US, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05:55aT-Mobile Identifies Additional Accounts That Experienced Data Breach
DJ
08/19AT&T Denies Claim of Leaked Data on Hacker Forum
DJ
08/19NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/19T-MOBILE ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating T-Mobile US, Inc. ..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on T-MOBILE US
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 80 282 M - -
Net income 2021 2 875 M - -
Net Debt 2021 66 631 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 60,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 176 B 176 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,02x
EV / Sales 2022 2,89x
Nbr of Employees 75 000
Free-Float 47,3%
Chart T-MOBILE US
Duration : Period :
T-Mobile US Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends T-MOBILE US
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 140,89 $
Average target price 170,04 $
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
G. Michael Sievert President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Osvaldik Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Timotheus Höttges Chairman
Cody Sanford Executive VP, Chief Information & Product Officer
Abdul Saad Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
T-MOBILE US4.48%175 826
AT&T INC.-4.28%196 560
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-20.80%99 643
KDDI CORPORATION8.77%68 610
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.25.33%59 277
VODAFONE GROUP PLC0.23%45 880