Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  T-Mobile US    TMUS

T-MOBILE US

(TMUS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

T Mobile US : The Green Mountain State Goes Magenta! T-Mobile Opens Shop, Brings Nation's Largest 5G Network and More to Vermont

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/24/2020 | 09:11am EDT

What’s the news: T-Mobile brings 5G service to more parts of Vermont as it opens its first two stores in the state. And, the Un-carrier partners with Green Mountain Transit to provide Wi-Fi for riders.

Why it matters: With two stores serving South Burlington and Essex Junction, T-Mobile aids in job creation while serving customers. And, the Un-carrier’s free Wi-Fi on public transit helps keep Vermont residents connected at a critical time.

Who it’s for: Vermonters who want a more convenient shopping experience, 5G service and reliable internet access while on the go.

Get some of that sweet, sweet 5G, Vermont. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) opens doors this week in South Burlington and Essex Junction — the company’s first two brick and mortar stores in the state — bringing its retail presence to Vermont for the first time and creating more than a dozen new local jobs. Deepening its investment in the state, the Un-carrier also announces a new partnership with Green Mountain Transit to provide free Wi-Fi service to their riders.

“I would like to welcome T-Mobile to Vermont and congratulate them on opening their first retail stores here in Essex Junction and South Burlington,” said Cathy Davis, incoming President of the Lake Champlain Chamber. "The store openings T-Mobile announced today will provide new employment opportunities and signal broadband expansion. The partnership with GMT will greatly improve the wireless experience for riders. These investments are especially welcome at a time when connectivity has never been more vital.”

With new locations in Essex Junction and South Burlington now open, customers can quickly and easily pop in, talk to a wireless expert, get support and choose service plans and devices that best serve their wireless needs. Customer and employee safety are top priority. And of course, T-Mobile is closely following state and local guidelines and requires all store employees and customers to wear a mask inside stores. Store experts will maintain social distancing standards and balance the volume of people inside the stores when needed. In addition, ongoing cleaning and sanitation protocols are being followed to help provide a clean, safe environment for employees and customers.

New Store Locations:

  • Dorset Square Mall Shopping Center
    Dorset Street, South Burlington, VT 05403
    802-497-6010
  • 52 Sunderland Way, Essex Junction, VT 05452
    802-764-8577

Store Hours:

  • Monday-Saturday: 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM
  • Sunday: 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Green Mountain Transit Partnership

Green Mountain Transit (GMT) passengers commonly request bus Wi-Fi access, and today, T-Mobile and GMT are partnering to make it happen, kicking off a pilot program in Chittenden County to outfit all local buses with free Wi-Fi service. Later this year, riders along their urban system routes including seniors, commuters, and students from the local universities and high schools will enjoy free internet access while on the bus, courtesy of T-Mobile.

“GMT is excited to partner with T-Mobile on this great project,” says Jon Moore, General Manager, Green Mountain Transit. “Passengers often request better technology options, and this partnership allows GMT the ability to improve our on-board experience to better meet the needs of riders.”

Network

And with all this goodness, the Un-carrier’s nationwide 5G roll-out now covers more than 250 million people in nearly 7,500 cities and towns all across the country, including in Essex Junction and South Burlington. And, T-Mobile just recently expanded 5G to Shelburne last month. This is the country’s biggest 5G network, covering 1.3 million square miles, much of that in rural America. In Vermont, T-Mobile is committed to enhancing network coverage with plans to add dozens of additional new sites across the state over the next couple of years.

Digital Assets for Media

T-Mobile logos, images, b-roll and more are available on the T-Mobile Newsroom at: https://www.t-mobile.com/news/media-library.

5G: Capable device required; coverage not available in some areas. While 5G access won't require a certain plan or feature, some uses/services might. See Coverage details, Terms and Conditions, and Open Internet information for network management details (like video optimization) at T-Mobile.com.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: http://www.t-mobile.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about T-MOBILE US
09:11aT MOBILE US : The Green Mountain State Goes Magenta! T-Mobile Opens Shop, Brings..
BU
09/23T MOBILE US : Get that Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G On Us at T-Mobile
BU
09/22T MOBILE US : Mobile Agrees o Sell $4 Billion of Senior Secured Noes
BU
09/22Two N.Y. Men Accused of Trading on Inside Information From S&P Dow Jones Indi..
DJ
09/22T MOBILE US : Mobile Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Secured Noes
BU
09/21Two N.Y. Men Accused of Trading on Inside Information From S&P Dow Jones Indi..
DJ
09/21T MOBILE US : Mobile Ges Down o Business for Small Business, Launches New Small ..
BU
09/21Pentagon Opens Door to 5G Network Shared With Civilian Cellphones
DJ
09/21Iliad's shares fall after $4.2 billion bid for Polish telco Play
RE
09/21Iliad's shares fall after $4.2 bln bid for Polish telco Play
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 66 643 M - -
Net income 2020 2 039 M - -
Net Debt 2020 64 107 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 61,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 135 B 135 B -
EV / Sales 2020 2,99x
EV / Sales 2021 2,64x
Nbr of Employees 53 000
Free-Float 45,1%
Chart T-MOBILE US
Duration : Period :
T-Mobile US Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends T-MOBILE US
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 134,09 $
Last Close Price 109,00 $
Spread / Highest target 97,2%
Spread / Average Target 23,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
G. Michael Sievert President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timotheus Höttges Chairman
Peter Osvaldik EVP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Neville R. Ray President-Technology Department
Cody Sanford Executive VP & Chief Information & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
T-MOBILE US39.00%134 921
AT&T INC.-28.68%198 583
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.34.04%113 996
NTT DOCOMO, INC.-10.96%82 924
KDDI CORPORATION-15.32%60 155
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-13.44%39 298
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group