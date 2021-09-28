Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. T-Mobile US
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TMUS   US8725901040

T-MOBILE US

(TMUS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 09/28 11:31:11 am
126.35 USD   -1.12%
11:12aT MOBILE US : Today's Tech Delivers a Whole New Ballgame
PU
09/27T-MOBILE US : Credit Suisse reiterates its Buy rating
MD
09/27T-MOBILE US : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

T Mobile US : Today's Tech Delivers a Whole New Ballgame

09/28/2021 | 11:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

5G‑powered smart glasses, holograms and Mixed Reality apps deliver an immersive new fan experience

The sports industry is always looking for new ways to engage fans and hold their attention - from bobbleheads that made their first appearance in 1960 to a riotous 10-cent beer night in 1974. But today, sports teams are going high-tech, using powerful 5G networks to transform spectator sports into interactive and immersive experiences.

Over the last decade sports leagues have made huge investments to capture all the data that inherently exists in a game. In baseball for example, the speed that a center fielder runs to catch a ball, the velocity a pitcher throws, the launch angle for each batter - all of these things have become important to fans. And broadcasters have been incorporating this data into the televised experience. But now with 5G, we can give fans at the stadium the same access to real-time stats, instant replays and a vast library of content that brings them closer to the action with more ways to enjoy the game.

T-Mobile Park, a 5G Showcase
Our hometown Major League Baseball (MLB) venue in Seattle, T-Mobile Park, is fully loaded with some of the most advanced 5G technologies in wireless. And this year, we have been exploring new ways to reinvent the fan experience. We kicked off the season with new 5G-powered AR experiences that virtually transport fans onto the field so they can throw a pitch or swing a bat - real-time motion tracking and AR computing captures their movement on-screen instantaneously. And this season we began testing a 5G Mixed Reality (XR) solution, creating a space where fans can just walk in, put on a pair of smart glasses and immediately be transported into an augmented reality baseball paradise.

Using Nreal smart glasses, baseball fans can view an enhanced AR scoreboard and get real-time MLB stat cast updates. Mariners' outfielder Mitch Haniger makes an appearance via his hologram captured by Omnivor, a company that enables real time face-to-face volumetric video conversations. And a dancing Mariner Moose mascot also appears to celebrate big moments in the game. In addition to watching the live action on the field, fans can explore virtual baseball cards updated with real-time stats, or browse an extensive video library of Mariners' game highlights. There's even a virtual fireworks display every time the Mariners score a run. This full XR experience was built by Iconic Engine, a company doing incredible work developing the next generation of XR streaming applications. And all of this is powered by T-Mobile's high-speed, low-latency Ultra Capacity 5G network.

This is just one more way we're working to develop new 5G use cases for sports entertainment. At All-Star Week this year, we partnered with MLB to bring fans a first-person view of batting practice and the T-Mobile Home Run Derby using 5G-connected POV cameras mounted on player hats and masks. The cameras were the first to deliver live, synchronized HD video and audio over 5G, and they gave fans views of the action on the field from angles previously impossible to capture. We also used our first 5G drone built with the Drone Racing League to capture and stream on primetime TV stunning first-person view footage of the 8,000-seat ballpark and Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville, Iowa. T-Mobile also enabled FOX Sports and LiveU to use a drone to broadcast live footage of the MLB at Field of Dreams game over our 5G network.

T-Mobile 5G, a Platform for XR Innovation
At T-Mobile we are building America's leading 5G network, and independent reports confirm it is the largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network. T-Mobile's Extended Range 5G network covers 305 million people and our Ultra Capacity 5G network covers 165 million. With Ultra Capacity 5G, developers can tap into the low latency, high capacity and speed needed for bandwidth-intensive XR experiences.

This amazing 5G network is a platform for innovation that is giving sports franchises and developers new opportunities to reinvent the fan experience. To fuel this innovation and support startups and developers, we have a number of initiatives including the award-winning T-Mobile Accelerator, 5G Open Innovation Lab and T-Mobile Ventures investment fund. Omnivor, for example, is one of the first companies we began working with last year at the 5G Open Innovation Lab.

Stay tuned for more as we kick things into high gear with even more innovators, developers and entrepreneurs building the next big thing in 5G-powered sports entertainment. Game on!

-- John

Disclaimer

T-Mobile US Inc. published this content on 28 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2021 15:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about T-MOBILE US
11:12aT MOBILE US : Today's Tech Delivers a Whole New Ballgame
PU
09/27T-MOBILE US : Credit Suisse reiterates its Buy rating
MD
09/27T-MOBILE US : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
MD
09/23T MOBILE US : YOU Get a Grant and YOU Get a Grant — T-Mobile to Bolster 25 Small Tow..
BU
09/23WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : As smooth as silk
09/23T-MOBILE US : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
MD
09/21T MOBILE US : Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina — Y'all Have Even ..
BU
09/21T MOBILE US : Loop Capital Starts T-Mobile US at Buy With $160 Price Target
MT
09/21SAP : Warburg Pincus taps SAP executive to advise on tech deal spree
RE
09/20T MOBILE US : First, America. Now, the World. T-Mobile Tops Worldwide 5G Availability in S..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on T-MOBILE US
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 80 292 M - -
Net income 2021 2 885 M - -
Net Debt 2021 68 330 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 54,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 159 B 159 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,84x
EV / Sales 2022 2,71x
Nbr of Employees 75 000
Free-Float 47,3%
Chart T-MOBILE US
Duration : Period :
T-Mobile US Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends T-MOBILE US
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 127,78 $
Average target price 169,77 $
Spread / Average Target 32,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
G. Michael Sievert President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Osvaldik Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Timotheus Höttges Chairman
Cody Sanford Executive VP, Chief Information & Product Officer
Abdul Saad Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
T-MOBILE US-5.24%159 465
AT&T INC.-4.73%195 632
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-17.80%102 267
KDDI CORPORATION23.68%76 896
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.25.05%59 047
VODAFONE GROUP PLC-4.18%43 769