T Mobile US : Ready for a Road Trip? T-Mobile 5G Covers (Way) More Interstate Highway Miles

What’s the news: T-Mobile’s 5G network covers 92 percent of Interstate Highway miles across America vs just 68 percent for AT&T and 51 percent for Verizon, according to new data from network intelligence provider, Ookla®.

Why it matters: With more Americans traveling this summer — most by road — T-Mobile’s 5G network is poised to deliver the most consistent 5G connectivity for uninterrupted music streaming, video calls, real-time navigation and more on your interstate road trip. What else would you expect from the country’s largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network?!

Who it’s for: Anyone planning to (finally) hit the road this summer!

Getting there is half the fun … especially with 5G! T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced today it now covers 92 percent of Interstate Highway miles in the US with 5G — significantly more than both Verizon and AT&T — giving families the connectivity to keep gaming, snapping, TikToking and more at 5G speeds as they finally get back to traveling the country.

Based on analysis by T-Mobile of Ookla® CoverageRight™ from Q1 2021 and Speedtest Intelligence® 5G background scans in Q1 2021. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission (Graphic: Business Wire)

While all major providers cover more than 99 percent of Interstate Highway miles with LTE, 5G is a radically different story. According to Ookla Speedtest Intelligence® data and advertised coverage from competitors, T-Mobile’s 5G network has a massive lead over other networks, covering 92 percent of all Interstate Highway miles in the U.S. AT&T is a distant second at 68 percent and if you squint really hard, you’ll see Verizon in the rear-view mirror at just 51 percent.

So, while you’ve got your maps out for all that trip planning, here are a few more to consider:

“We’re more than ready to get into some long-awaited summer fun on the roads, and with T-Mobile 5G, we’ve got you covered on those highways across the country,” said Neville Ray, President of Technology at T-Mobile. “When you’ve got T-Mobile 5G, you’ve got the largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network … so you’re covered at home, work, school, your favorite vacation spot, and on the roads in between. There’s one choice for reliable 5G connectivity on the go — and that’s T-Mobile.”

All this coverage is great news for Americans ready to get a change of scenery and travel the country, as pandemic-related restrictions ease up. A recent survey shows 92 percent of Americans are confident they’ll finally be ready for a road trip by September. And T-Mobile customers already kicked off the summer travel season in force this Memorial Day weekend: the number of customers who traveled 100 miles or more DOUBLED over the same time last year, and there was an 80 percent increase in those who traveled 50 miles or more.

T-Mobile is America’s 5G leader with the largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network. T-Mobile’s Extended Range 5G covers 295 million people across 1.6 million square miles. And with Sprint now part of T-Mobile, the Un-carrier is widening its lead, lighting up Ultra Capacity 5G across the country and bringing fast 5G speeds to more places than anyone else. Ultra Capacity 5G delivers average speeds of 325 Mbps with peaks of 1 Gbps, and now covers 140 million people with plans to reach 200 million by the end of the year.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.

