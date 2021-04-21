Log in
    TMUS

T-MOBILE US

(TMUS)
T Mobile US : Verizon loses more-than-expected wireless subscribers

04/21/2021 | 07:45am EDT
April 21 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc said on Wednesday it lost more wireless subscribers than expected during the first quarter as it battled intense competition from T-Mobile US Inc and AT&T Inc to attract customers.

As the 5G technology gains traction, customers have been exploring competitive options from the big three telecoms carriers, which are making big investments to upgrade their networks.

Verizon lost 178,000 wireless phone subscribers in the first quarter, more than 121,700 subscriber loss estimated by FactSet.

Total operating revenue rose about 4% to $32.9 billion, compared with analysts' estimates of $32.46 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

In February, AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile won $78 billion in bids in the government's auction of C-Band spectrum, which is seen as the most likely short-term source of available spectrum for next-generation 5G networks.

To finance the purchase, Verizon raised $12 billion in the fourth quarter and more than $31 billion in March this year, the wireless carrier said.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 78 373 M - -
Net income 2021 3 073 M - -
Net Debt 2021 68 878 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 50,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 162 B 162 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,95x
EV / Sales 2022 2,81x
Nbr of Employees 75 000
Free-Float 47,2%
Chart T-MOBILE US
Duration : Period :
T-Mobile US Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends T-MOBILE US
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 159,44 $
Last Close Price 130,55 $
Spread / Highest target 91,5%
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
G. Michael Sievert President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Osvaldik Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Timotheus Höttges Chairman
Cody Sanford Executive VP, Chief Information & Product Officer
Abdul Saad Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
T-MOBILE US-3.19%162 248
AT&T INC.4.28%213 369
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.21.88%157 664
KDDI CORPORATION9.82%70 850
VODAFONE GROUP PLC8.72%51 579
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.0.55%48 641
