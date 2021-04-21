T Mobile US : Verizon loses more-than-expected wireless subscribers

April 21 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc said
on Wednesday it lost more wireless subscribers than expected
during the first quarter as it battled intense competition from
T-Mobile US Inc and AT&T Inc to attract
customers.
As the 5G technology gains traction, customers have been
exploring competitive options from the big three telecoms
carriers, which are making big investments to upgrade their
networks.
Verizon lost 178,000 wireless phone subscribers in the first
quarter, more than 121,700 subscriber loss estimated by FactSet.
Total operating revenue rose about 4% to $32.9 billion,
compared with analysts' estimates of $32.46 billion, according
to IBES data from Refinitiv.
In February, AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile won $78 billion in
bids in the government's auction of C-Band spectrum, which is
seen as the most likely short-term source of available spectrum
for next-generation 5G networks.
To finance the purchase, Verizon raised $12 billion in the
fourth quarter and more than $31 billion in March this year, the
wireless carrier said.
(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)