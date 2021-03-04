T Mobile US : “Unprecedented Times,” Meet the Un-carrier. T-Mobile Unveils Big Moves for Businesses.

What’s the news: T-Mobile today unveiled T-Mobile WFX: three new solutions designed to help enterprises meet today’s challenges and seize tomorrow’s opportunities – all thanks to the nation’s largest and fastest 5G network.

Why it matters: The future of work will be different. Businesses that thrive in the next decade will be those that shed old thinking, technology and limits designed for a workplace that no longer exists and embrace the new work from anywhere world. T-Mobile WFX and T-Mobile’s 5G network arrive at the right moment to help businesses do just that.

Who it’s for: Businesses and government organizations and their employees.

WFO … WFH … WFX. Today, in a webcast, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) CEO Mike Sievert announced that the company is bringing its Un-carrier mission to enterprise businesses. Sievert and other execs unveiled T-Mobile WFX, three solutions designed to help businesses and their employees meet the remarkable changes they face in tomorrow’s radically-transformed, post-pandemic, work-from-anywhere world.

T-Mobile WFX includes: T-Mobile Enterprise Unlimited, wireless plans with unlimited 5G on T-Mobile’s network for the same price as Carrier’s shared, pooled rate plans; T-Mobile Home Office Internet, home broadband designed to give remote employees the bandwidth and security needed to get work done; and T-Mobile Collaborate, a suite of mobile-first, cloud-based tools for business calling, messaging and conferencing from virtually any device, anywhere.

T-Mobile WFX is made possible by T-Mobile’s 5G network, the nation’s largest and fastest, and these new services demonstrate 5G’s ability to solve today’s problems and the power of T-Mobile’s Ultra Capacity 5G to unleash new experiences. 1 in 3 people surveyed don’t see 5G having much of an impact on their personal lives because Carrier marketing focuses on a futuristic fantasyland that few will ever experience and even fewer could access on Carrier networks. T-Mobile is taking a different approach. While preparing for radical 5G innovations, the Un-carrier is squarely focused on putting its 5G network to work solving the very real problems facing consumers and businesses at this very moment.

“The pandemic pushed the fast forward button on the future of work, giving us a decade’s worth of progress in a year’s time. And it’s clear that work will never be the same,” said Mike Sievert, T-Mobile CEO. “Tomorrow’s workplace won’t be anything like the old work from office (WFO) world, and it won’t be like today’s work from home (WFH) world. It’ll be something new: the work from anywhere (WFX) world. And T-Mobile WFX and our 5G network arrive at the right time to help businesses meet this moment head on … and come out the other side stronger.”

Now that 9 out of 10 U.S. enterprises are planning for a future where employees will work remotely at least three days a week, the imperative to take advantage of 5G and solve the communications challenges they already face grows more urgent every day. One thing stands in the way — the stranglehold that AT&T and Verizon have on the enterprise.

“The old Carriers are still using their 91% market share to feed business and government a very expensive starvation diet of old technologies, old plans and hidden fees,” said Mike Katz, executive vice president of T-Mobile for Business. “With T-Mobile WFX a 5G network that is faster and covers more area than AT&T and Verizon, we’re on a mission to loosen the Carriers’ death grip on enterprise customers, so we’re bringing that same disruptive, customer-first approach that made the Un-carrier the fastest-growing, most-loved consumer wireless company over the past seven years and counting.”

A year’s worth of seismic change has rocked the foundations of business and opened the door to a new world of work that is more open, more virtual and more collaborative than we’ve ever known before. A world where employees work from anywhere and collaborate with colleagues, partners and customers everywhere. That’s the promise, anyway. The reality? Dropped calls, buffering, jitter, frozen screens, disappearing video. Saddled with yesterday’s communications technology and plans, businesses are finding that the new normal looks a lot like the old normal, only worse. Until now.

Introducing T-Mobile Home Office Internet

The state of broadband in America left a lot to be desired before the pandemic: little competition, high-prices, shaky speeds, lousy customer service. Then came the shift to remote work that pushed home internet access to the breaking point. Now, for employees who work from home, there’s the daily battle for bandwidth with the rest of the family and the hourly struggle to stay productive while waiting for videos to buffer and meetings to unfreeze. Companies face the thankless task of cobbling together a patchwork of regional service providers with different plans and service level agreements. Then there’s the risk that comes when employees use poorly secured personal Wi-Fi to access and share critical business information.

The cost to businesses of this sorry state of affairs? Millions in lost productivity every month, based on estimates.

T-Mobile Home Office Internet delivers a separate, high-security connection for employees working from home designed specifically to solve these problems. With Sprint now part of T-Mobile, the Un-carrier’s new 5G network is so powerful it makes replacing broadband in the home a reality for millions of people with blazing fast speeds.

T-Mobile Home Office Internet provides:

4G/5G broadband to keep remote workers connected at home

A dedicated router that prioritizes access to employee devices and filters non-business content, so WFH employees can stay productive while the rest of the household can stream, study, game and more on personal Wi-Fi without disrupting work

Enterprise-grade protection that is significantly more secure than personal Wi-Fi networks

Access to a nationwide network so businesses can cut loose the hodgepodge of regional ISPs and their inconsistent services

Simple, easy, cost-effective deployment with a T-Mobile router shipped directly to employees that they can install in minutes

T-Mobile’s award-winning around-the-clock support from the company ranked #1 in customer satisfaction for businesses of all sizes for four years straight

At launch, T-Mobile Home Office Internet will cover more than 60 million households, close to half of all homes in America, with plans to cover more than 90 million households by 2025.

Introducing T-Mobile Collaborate

Here at the dawn of the new era of 5G- and AI-enabled work, enterprises are limping along with communications and collaboration technologies designed for a workplace that no longer exists. Customer calls go to desk phones that no one answers. Personal and business information gets mixed together, putting business security at risk. For all this, companies shell out billions. In 2019, businesses spent nearly $6 billion on outdated infrastructure like desk phones and PBX equipment1, now gathering dust in vacant offices. All for employees who would rather use their smartphones anyway.

Employees really just want to work using the mobile devices they know best. But companies need visibility and security. T-Mobile Collaborate meets all these needs with a suite of mobile-first, cloud-based solutions that work on any mobile device, anywhere.

T-Mobile Collaborate delivers:

An enterprise-grade phone system with cloud flexibility that can replace your entire legacy business phone system including that old, expensive PBX

Video and voice conferencing that make it easy to host effective meeting from anywhere in HD, without PINs

Built-in AI including an AI assistant to take notes and follow up on action items so everyone is more productive

Built-in integration with leading workplace apps including Microsoft 365

Fast, simple virtual installation from anywhere in minutes, saving time and money

“From our experience, T-Mobile Collaborate is a modern, cost effective platform that scales with City of Los Angeles employees, so they can do the critical work needed to create a safe, livable, and prosperous city,” said Ted Ross, Chief Technology Officer, City of Los Angeles.

T-Mobile Collaborate is powered by Dialpad, the industry leader in mobile-first communication and collaboration technology, and as part of this relationship, T-Mobile Ventures has made a strategic equity investment in Dialpad and holds an observer seat on the company’s board of directors.

Introducing Enterprise Unlimited

Is your company ready for the 5G future? If you’re still chained to a plan from one of the old school carriers, the answer is “not so much.” With Verizon and AT&T control of the enterprise market, they have 50% of enterprise employees locked into pooled and shared plans that deliver just a fraction of the data usage employees will need in a 5G world. Enterprises have shelled out hundreds of millions to manage their data plans, based on estimates. That was before 5G. If nothing changes and with data usage forecast to skyrocket on 5G, businesses can expect to fork over another $2.5 BILLION in the next five years just for overages.

What are the alternatives? A more expensive plan to avoid overages and cost uncertainty is an option. So are consultants from the thriving “data cop” industry who police employee data usage.

Or, forget business as usual and swap your current plan for an enterprise-grade plan from the Un-carrier that offers:

Unlimited data at the same or better price compared to Verizon’s and AT&T’s limited, shared, pooled plans

5G access on the nation’s biggest, fastest 5G network

The certainty and peace of mind that comes with knowing you’ll never pay overages

Grateful employees who no longer have to worry that they’ll hit their data limit before they finish their work

A true work-from-anywhere workforce because T-Mobile for Business plans all come with smartphone mobile hotspot data

The ability to seize first-mover advantage on next-gen 5G innovations vs competitors trapped on last-gen plans and technology

Because it’s from the Un-carrier, T-Mobile WFX provides unbeatable quality at an unbeatable value. T-Mobile Home Office Internet starts at $90 per line per month, and Enterprise Unlimited with T-Mobile Collaborate together start at $37 per line per month. Companies get T-Mobile Collaborate AND unlimited talk, text, data with 5G access for a price that’s closer to what the competition charges for just the software or just the line.

Enterprise Unlimited plans will be available March 5. T-Mobile Home Office Internet and T-Mobile Collaborate will be available March 22. For more information, contact your T-Mobile for Business rep, call 877-625-9404 or visit www.t-mobile.com/wfx-solutions

During congestion, customers with Enterprise Unlimited using >50GB/mo. and customers with Home Office Internet may notice reduced speeds due to data prioritization. Video typically streams at 480p with Enterprise Unlimited. Unlimited data on our network. Home Office Internet: Not available in all areas. Plus taxes & fees. Qualifying business or government account and credit approval required. For use only with T-Mobile Gateway for in-home use at location provided at activation. If canceling service, return gateway or pay up to $370. Built-in security and productivity filtering blocks select content; see T-Mobile.com/filtering. Enterprise Unlimited/Collaborate: 11+ lines required. Plus taxes & fees. Includes 200MB domestic roaming. Tethering: 10GB high-speed data then unlimited on our network at max 3G speeds. Coverage not available in some areas. Fastest 5G network per Opensignal Awards based on average speeds – USA: 5G User Experience Report January 2021. Capable device required for 5G; some uses may require certain plan or feature; see T-Mobile.com.

