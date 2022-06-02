Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. T-Mobile US
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TMUS   US8725901040

T-MOBILE US

(TMUS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  06/01 04:00:00 pm EDT
134.56 USD   +0.95%
12:07aT-Mobile and Deutsche Telekom Reveal Winners of 5G-Powered Extended Reality Competition
BU
06/01T-Mobile US, Inc. to present at the UBS Future of 5G Event
BU
06/01T-Mobile Invests in Network Resources and Expands Emergency Response Fleet to Keep People Connected When Disasters Strike
BU
T-Mobile and Deutsche Telekom Reveal Winners of 5G-Powered Extended Reality Competition

06/02/2022 | 12:07am EDT
Winning “T-Challenge” projects featured innovative ideas for Extended Reality solutions aimed at transforming retail with 5G

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) and T-Labs, Deutsche Telekom’s research and development unit, today announced the six winners of T-Challenge, a six-month-long worldwide competition for startups, developers, and designers to submit innovative research and solutions aimed at transforming retail with 5G and Extended Reality (XR) technology. The six winners were among 19 finalists who traveled to Bonn, Germany to present their solutions to top leaders at Deutsche Telekom and T-Mobile US. They’ll split nearly half a million U.S. dollars in prize money.

“5G is poised to unlock the true potential of Extended Reality, transforming the way we interact with the world around us – including the way we shop,” said Neville Ray, President of Technology at T-Mobile U.S. “T-Challenge gives us a glimpse into the future with XR, and I can’t wait to see these innovators take their ideas to the next level.”

Team Graffiti from Marseille, France took the top spot in the “Solution Development” category for their idea that transforms the product buying experience with Augmented Reality. Golem Digital from Graz, Austria won the “Concept and Design” category for their idea of ByeByeQ that reduces wait times in stores by allowing customers to interact with remote consultants through XR. SightCall from Frankfurt, Germany and DeepBrainAI from Seoul, South Korea won second and third place in the “Solution Development” category. Code University from Berlin, Germany was the runner-up in the “Concept and Design” category, while Yona from Cologne, Germany took third place.

“We started our second T-Challenge with great expectations. The participants’ ideas far exceeded them. For example, we received solutions such as lifelike avatars paired with applications that are perfectly tailored to the needs of our customers. This enables us to further improve our service. We want to inspire people and act in line with their needs. I have seen a lot today that precisely meets this objective,” says Claudia Nemat, Member of the Board of Management for Technology and Innovation at Telekom.

With America’s largest and fastest nationwide 5G network as the foundation, T-Mobile fuels innovation and helps build the 5G ecosystem with a number of initiatives. The T-Mobile Accelerator, a program focused on building innovative solutions for 5G, is the lead 5G launch partner in North America for Qualcomm Technologies’ Snapdragon Spaces™ XR Developer Platform, working with developers and startups to build head worn AR applications for education, gaming, sports and entertainment. In addition, the Un-carrier also operates the T-Mobile Ventures investment fund and is a co-founder of the 5G Open Innovation Lab. Its recently unveiled Tech Experience 5G Hub is a 24,000 square foot workspace where entrepreneurs and partners can tap into 5G working alongside T-Mobile engineers.

For more information about T-Challenge, visit www.telekom-challenge.com.

For more information on T-Mobile’s network, visit T-Mobile.com/coverage.

Follow T-Mobile’s Official Twitter Newsroom @TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news.

5G: Capable device required; coverage not available in some areas. Some uses may require certain plan or feature; see T-Mobile.com. Fastest based on median, overall combined 5G speeds according to analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data 5G download speeds for Q1 2022. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 81 209 M - -
Net income 2022 3 401 M - -
Net Debt 2022 66 877 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 48,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 169 B 169 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,90x
EV / Sales 2023 2,85x
Nbr of Employees 75 000
Free-Float 47,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 134,56 $
Average target price 167,55 $
Spread / Average Target 24,5%
Managers and Directors
G. Michael Sievert President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Osvaldik Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Timotheus Höttges Chairman
Abdul Saad Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Brian King Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
T-MOBILE US14.93%167 090
AT&T INC.14.60%152 412
KDDI CORPORATION33.43%76 848
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-1.01%68 201
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-4.06%67 541
VODAFONE GROUP PLC16.32%46 264