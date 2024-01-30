With in-stadium speeds up to 10x faster than before, the Un-carrier's investment in permanent network upgrades for Las Vegas is paying off as the city preps for hundreds of thousands of visitors

No matter who they are rooting for, the Un-carrier has fans in Allegiant Stadium and beyond covered with permanent ultra-fast 5G upgrades across Las Vegas. Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced 5G coverage and capacity enhancements inside the second most iconic Las Vegas sports venue, amping peak download speeds up to 1.2 Gbps, 10x faster than before, and peak upload speeds to a staggering 200 Mbps.

“Everyone knows Las Vegas is a hub for the biggest sports and entertainment events in the world, especially with the return of the Las Vegas Grand Prix late last year,” said Ulf Ewaldsson, President of Technology, T-Mobile. “That’s why we set the bar high and invested early in extensive permanent upgrades across the region, so T-Mobile customers can stay connected better than ever before, not just during one event, but year-round.”

With an estimated 450,000 visitors expected to flood Sin City, T-Mobile customers can once again rely on the permanent upgrades T-Mobile made in part for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, helping locals and visitors on the Un-carrier’s network stay better connected than ever before. Recent New Year’s celebrations were another great testing ground for T-Mobile. With more than 400,000 people attending celebrations along the Strip, the Un-carrier saw a 22% increase in 5G traffic compared to 2023 with a 42% increase in download throughput. It’s the perfect example of how T-Mobile’s network is built to handle Vegas crowds.

Here's how T-Mobile is supporting the Big Game with its permanent upgrades inside Allegiant Stadium:

62 iDAS sectors inside the stadium with 3 sectors covering the field, covering the entire stadium with Ultra Capacity 5G.

7 oDAS sectors servicing areas just outside the stadium for better coverage at celebrations happening around the stadium.

mmWave enhancements both inside and outside the stadium, so fans on T-Mobile’s network can quickly update their social feeds, friends and family on the latest plays with our fastest possible 5G speeds.

The Un-carrier is also supporting key celebration locations with temporary enhancements in a few additional locations:

Fountains of Bellagio to support users looking to catch a glimpse of the broadcast stage .

. Mandalay Bay Parking Garage to better support tailgaters at Allegiant Stadium. Pass the hot dogs!

Wynn Parking Garage for enhanced coverage supporting activities around the Sphere.

Brooklyn Bowl enhancements to up the network experience at the NFL House hospitality zone .

Since the Las Vegas Grand Prix in November, T-Mobile has made additional permanent upgrades at additional iconic Las Vegas locations to better support locals and those visiting for the Big Game, bringing the total number of permanently upgraded locations in the last year up to 25. These include:

Cosmopolitan and Fontainebleau upgrades enhance the network experience for T-Mobile customers inside both locations.

Harry Reid International Airport mmWave upgrades ensure travelers on T-Mobile’s network have access to our fastest 5G speeds while making their way through the airport.

17 more small cell sites added across the city.

T-Mobile is the fastest mobile network in Nevada (and 46 other states, plus the District of Columbia) with the best mobile video experience ­– according to Ookla and Opensignal ­– so fans across the nation who can’t make it to the Big Game can still catch every play from their smartphone with the power of T-Mobile 5G.

Don’t have T-Mobile? Network Pass lets you experience the nation’s leader in 5G for free for three months.

T-Mobile is the leader in 5G, delivering the country’s largest, fastest and most awarded 5G network. The Un-carrier’s 5G network covers more than 330 million people across two million square miles — more square miles than AT&T and Verizon combined. 300 million people nationwide are covered by T-Mobile’s super-fast Ultra Capacity 5G with over 2x more square miles of coverage than similar mid-band 5G offerings from the Un-carrier’s closest competitors.

