    TMUS   US8725901040

T-MOBILE US

(TMUS)
  Report
T-Mobile says hackers steal about 7.8 million postpaid customers' personal data

08/18/2021 | 06:24am EDT
Pedestrians walk past a T-Mobile store in New York

(Reuters) -T-Mobile US Inc said on Wednesday an ongoing investigation into a cyberattack on its systems revealed that some personal data of about 7.8 million of its current postpaid customers were compromised.

The company was made aware of the attack late last week, it said in a statement, after an online forum claimed that personal data of its users were leaked.

Data from about 850,000 prepaid customers and more than 40 million records of former or prospective customers were also stolen, T-Mobile said.

The breached data included customers' first and last names, date of birth, social security numbers, and driver's license information, it said, but there was no indication of their financial details being compromised.

The telecom operator had acknowledged the data breach on Monday and said that it was confident the entry point used to access the data had been closed.

(Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 80 270 M - -
Net income 2021 2 861 M - -
Net Debt 2021 67 093 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 60,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 176 B 176 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,02x
EV / Sales 2022 2,89x
Nbr of Employees 75 000
Free-Float 55,8%
Technical analysis trends T-MOBILE US
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 140,67 $
Average target price 169,18 $
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
G. Michael Sievert President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Osvaldik Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Timotheus Höttges Chairman
Cody Sanford Executive VP, Chief Information & Product Officer
Abdul Saad Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
T-MOBILE US4.32%175 551
AT&T INC.-1.98%201 273
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-20.35%100 296
KDDI CORPORATION8.94%68 775
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.22.71%58 555
VODAFONE GROUP PLC-0.45%45 862