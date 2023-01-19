Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. T-Mobile US
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TMUS   US8725901040

T-MOBILE US

(TMUS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-01-19 pm EST
145.14 USD   -0.52%
05:13pT-Mobile says investigating data breach involving 37 million accounts
RE
04:17pT-Mobile says investigating data breach affecting 37 mln accounts
RE
04:11pT Mobile Us : Business Combination Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

T-Mobile says investigating data breach involving 37 million accounts

01/19/2023 | 05:13pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A T-Mobile logo is seen on the storefront door of a store in Manhattan

(Reuters) -U.S. wireless carrier T-Mobile said on Thursday it was investigating a data breach involving 37 million postpaid and prepaid accounts and that it expected to incur significant costs related to the incident.

The company said it identified malicious activity on Jan. 5 and contained it within a day, adding that no sensitive data such as financial information was compromised.

However, some basic customer information was obtained, such as name, billing address, email and phone number, T-Mobile said.

"Our investigation is still ongoing, but the malicious activity appears to be fully contained at this time, and there is currently no evidence that the bad actor was able to breach or compromise our systems or our network," the company said, adding it had begun notifying impacted customers.

Shares in the company fell 2% in after-hours trade.

Last year, Bellevue, Washington-based T-Mobile agreed to pay $350 million and spend an additional $150 million to upgrade data security to settle litigation over a cyberattack in 2021 that compromised information belonging to an estimated 76.6 million people.

T-Mobile has over 110 million subscribers, making it the third-largest wireless carrier in the United States.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2023
All news about T-MOBILE US
05:13pT-Mobile says investigating data breach involving 37 million accounts
RE
04:17pT-Mobile says investigating data breach affecting 37 mln accounts
RE
04:11pT Mobile Us : Business Combination Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
04:09pT-Mobile May Take 'Significant Expenses' From Cyber..
MT
04:07pT-mobile Us, Inc. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06:50aT‑Mobile to Host Q4 and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call on February 1, 2023 ‑ ..
AQ
01/18T-Mobile to Host Q4 and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call on February 1, 2023
BU
01/18T‑Mobile Kicks Off 2023 as the Nationwide Network Leader ‑ T‑Mobile N..
AQ
01/17T-Mobile Kicks Off 2023 as the Nationwide Network Leader
BU
01/12Global markets live: Tesco, T-Mobile, Apple, Roche, AbbVie...
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on T-MOBILE US
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 80 020 M - -
Net income 2022 2 522 M - -
Net Debt 2022 67 977 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 73,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 182 B 182 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,12x
EV / Sales 2023 3,05x
Nbr of Employees 75 000
Free-Float 47,2%
Chart T-MOBILE US
Duration : Period :
T-Mobile US Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends T-MOBILE US
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 145,90 $
Average target price 178,55 $
Spread / Average Target 22,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
G. Michael Sievert President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Osvaldik Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Timotheus Höttges Chairman
Abdul Saad Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Brian King Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
T-MOBILE US4.21%181 522
AT&T INC.3.31%135 540
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.8.06%69 416
KDDI CORPORATION-1.76%66 409
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.10.97%66 243
VODAFONE GROUP PLC7.66%30 557