    TMUS   US8725901040

T-MOBILE US

(TMUS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:23:57 2023-04-19 am EDT
149.75 USD   -0.38%
T-Mobile to Announce Next Un-carrier Move on April 20
BU
T-Mobile US Named Clevon's Connectivity Provider for Fleet of Autonomous Robot Carriers in US
MT
Clevon Chooses T‑Mobile to Power Autonomous Robot Fleet ‑ T‑Mobile Newsroom
AQ
T-Mobile to Announce Next Un-carrier Move on April 20

04/19/2023 | 10:08am EDT
T‑Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS):

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230418006288/en/

T-Mobile to Announce Next Un-carrier Move on April 20 (Photo: Business Wire)

T-Mobile to Announce Next Un-carrier Move on April 20 (Photo: Business Wire)

What:

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) will announce the company’s latest Un-carrier move.

 

 

When:

Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 9AM PT (12:00AM ET) - the perfect day to smoke the competition

 

 

Who:

T-Mobile's CEO Mike Sievert and President of Marketing, Innovation and Experiences Mike Katz

 

 

Where:

https://t-mobile.com/uncarrier

News materials and video will also be available on the T-Mobile Newsroom at https://www.t-mobile.com/news.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 80 470 M - -
Net income 2023 8 589 M - -
Net Debt 2023 74 673 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 21,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 181 B 181 B -
EV / Sales 2023 3,18x
EV / Sales 2024 3,09x
Nbr of Employees 71 000
Free-Float 47,5%
Technical analysis trends T-MOBILE US
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 150,32 $
Average target price 179,42 $
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
G. Michael Sievert President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Osvaldik Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Timotheus Höttges Chairman
Neville R. Ray President-Technology
Abdul Saad Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
T-MOBILE US7.49%181 136
AT&T INC.7.66%141 783
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.10.69%68 458
KDDI CORPORATION4.19%66 799
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-8.11%56 623
VODAFONE GROUP PLC9.22%30 863
