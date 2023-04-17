Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. T-Mobile US
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TMUS   US8725901040

T-MOBILE US

(TMUS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:18:34 2023-04-17 pm EDT
149.79 USD   +0.13%
12:01pT-Mobile to Host Q1 2023 Earnings Call on April 27, 2023
BU
07:45aFitch Upgrades Sprint Spectrum Securitization Class A Notes to 'A'; Outlook Stable
AQ
06:13aEuropean Midday Briefing: Mood Buoyed By China, Investors Look to More U.S. Earnings
DJ
T-Mobile to Host Q1 2023 Earnings Call on April 27, 2023

04/17/2023 | 12:01pm EDT
T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) looks forward to discussing first quarter 2023 financial and operational results on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). The call will be accessible via the dial-in details below as well as a webcast link on the Company’s Investor Relations website at http://investor.t-mobile.com. The earnings release, Investor Factbook, and other related materials will be available at approximately 4:05 p.m. EDT on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at TMUS Investor Relations.

Access via Phone (audio only):

Thursday, April 27, 2023

 

Time:

4:30 p.m. (EDT)

US/Canada:

877-390-2342

International:

+1 309-216-6532

Have a question? Those interested in submitting questions during the earnings call can do so by also sending a tweet to @TMobileIR or @MikeSievert using $TMUS.

A webcast replay will be available following the call at http://investor.t-mobile.com.

To automatically receive T-Mobile financial news by e-mail, please visit the T-Mobile Investor Relations website, http://investor.t-mobile.com, and subscribe to E-mail Alerts.

T-Mobile Social Media

Investors and others should note that we announce material financial and operational information to our investors using our investor relations website (https://investor.t-mobile.com), newsroom website (https://t-mobile.com/news), press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. We also intend to use certain social media accounts as means of disclosing information about us and our services and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD (the @TMobileIR Twitter account (https://twitter.com/TMobileIR) and the @MikeSievert Twitter (https://twitter.com/MikeSievert) account, which Mr. Sievert also uses as a means for personal communications and observations, and the @TMobileCFO Twitter Account (https://twitter.com/tmobilecfo), and our CFO’s LinkedIn account (https://www.linkedin.com/in/peter-osvaldik-3887394), both of which Mr. Osvaldik also uses as a means for personal communication and observations). The information we post through these social media channels may be deemed material. Accordingly, investors should monitor these social media channels in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. The social media channels that we intend to use as a means of disclosing the information described above may be updated from time to time as listed on our investor relations website.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. For more information please visit: http://www.t-mobile.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 80 470 M - -
Net income 2023 8 589 M - -
Net Debt 2023 74 673 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 21,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 180 B 180 B -
EV / Sales 2023 3,17x
EV / Sales 2024 3,08x
Nbr of Employees 71 000
Free-Float 47,5%
Chart T-MOBILE US
Duration : Period :
T-Mobile US Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends T-MOBILE US
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 149,59 $
Average target price 179,42 $
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
G. Michael Sievert President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Osvaldik Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Timotheus Höttges Chairman
Neville R. Ray President-Technology
Abdul Saad Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
T-MOBILE US6.85%180 256
AT&T INC.8.26%142 570
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.9.79%67 879
KDDI CORPORATION2.03%65 554
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-9.28%56 022
VODAFONE GROUP PLC9.18%30 851
