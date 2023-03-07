The new yellow color for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus is available to pre-order starting March 10

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) will offer the new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, adding even more color choices to the iPhone 14 lineup with incredible battery life, a powerful dual-camera system for pro-level photos and videos, superfast 5G and groundbreaking safety capabilities including Emergency SOS via satellite and Crash Detection. Customers can pre-order the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in yellow beginning Friday, March 10, with availability on Tuesday, March 14.

T‑Mobile to Offer New Yellow Color for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus (Photo: Business Wire)

About T-Mobile

