    TMUS   US8725901040

T-MOBILE US

(TMUS)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:34:26 2023-03-07 pm EST
142.32 USD   -0.98%
03/02 T‑Mobile Advances 5G Standalone to Deliver Faster Speeds and Enhanced Performance
AQ
03/02 T‑Mobile US, Inc. to present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference
AQ
03/02 SKT Joins Hands with Global Telcos to explore 'ifland' expansion in US, Europe and Southeast Asia
AQ
T-Mobile to Offer New Yellow Color for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

03/07/2023 | 02:13pm EST
The new yellow color for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus is available to pre-order starting March 10

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) will offer the new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, adding even more color choices to the iPhone 14 lineup with incredible battery life, a powerful dual-camera system for pro-level photos and videos, superfast 5G and groundbreaking safety capabilities including Emergency SOS via satellite and Crash Detection. Customers can pre-order the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in yellow beginning Friday, March 10, with availability on Tuesday, March 14.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230307005954/en/

T‑Mobile to Offer New Yellow Color for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus (Photo: Business Wire)

T‑Mobile to Offer New Yellow Color for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus (Photo: Business Wire)

For offer details, please visit https://www.t-mobile.com/offers/apple-iphone-deals.

For more details on Apple products, please visit www.apple.com.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on T-MOBILE US
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 80 950 M - -
Net income 2023 8 532 M - -
Net Debt 2023 74 598 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 175 B 175 B -
EV / Sales 2023 3,09x
EV / Sales 2024 3,00x
Nbr of Employees 71 000
Free-Float 47,5%
Technical analysis trends T-MOBILE US
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 143,72 $
Average target price 179,61 $
Spread / Average Target 25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
G. Michael Sievert President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Osvaldik Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Timotheus Höttges Chairman
Neville R. Ray President-Technology
Abdul Saad Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
T-MOBILE US2.66%175 250
AT&T INC.2.17%133 828
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.7.41%66 644
KDDI CORPORATION1.76%64 333
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.1.13%61 393
VODAFONE GROUP PLC20.16%32 929