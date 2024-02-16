Communications services took a hit. Shares of Telephone & Data Systems as well as its separately traded subsidiary U.S. Cellular both fell after they reported fourth-quarter results. TDS's fourth-quarter results were dragged down by a $547 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge taken as part of an annual goodwill assessment. TDS's performance was also stung by a loss of postpaid phone subscribers at U.S. Cellular in the quarter.

Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile ended down less than 1% each.

Write to Mary de Wet at mary.dewet@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-16-24 1656ET