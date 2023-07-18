T-Mobile’s 5G network dominates in new report from umlaut

Another day, another network win. Industry experts from umlaut — part of Accenture — published its latest 5G Audit report, with T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) once again coming out on top. The report gathered data from 15 billion samples from 1.1 million real 5G users to measure 5G network performance — and to no surprise — the Un-carrier came out on top, showcasing the power its 5G network has in improving the lives of everyday people.

The Un-carrier won the following:

Overall highest 5G score

Best 5G Coverage, meaning customers on T-Mobile enjoy having a 5G signal in more places.

meaning customers on T-Mobile enjoy having a 5G signal in more places. Best 5G Stability, shows that T-Mobile customers experience the most stable 5G signals.

shows that T-Mobile customers experience the most stable 5G signals. Best 5G Download Active Speeds, T-Mobile customers experience the fastest active download speeds.

T-Mobile customers experience the fastest active download speeds. Best 5G Upload Active Speeds, T-Mobile customers experience the fastest active upload speeds.

T-Mobile is the leader in 5G, delivering the country’s largest, fastest and most awarded 5G network. The Un-carrier’s 5G network covers 326 million people across two million square miles – more than AT&T and Verizon combined. 275 million people nationwide are covered by T-Mobile’s super-fast Ultra Capacity 5G, and the Un-carrier plans to reach 300 million people with Ultra Capacity this year – nearly everyone in the country.

According to an audit report conducted by independent third-party umlaut containing crowdsourced data for user experience collected from Jan. 16, 2023 to July 2, 2023.

