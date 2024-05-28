10:07 ET -- T-Mobile is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data. T-Mobile reached an agreement to acquire most of the last major regional wireless carrier, U.S. Cellular, in a bid to fight competition. In the deal announced Tuesday, T-Mobile announced the purchase of U.S. Cellular's wireless operations and 30% of its spectrum assets across several spectrum bands for $4.4 billion. The purchase price includes cash and $2 billion of assumed debt. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (chris.wack@wsj.com)

