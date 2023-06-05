Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. T-Mobile US
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TMUS   US8725901040

T-MOBILE US

(TMUS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:18:14 2023-06-05 am EDT
131.12 USD   -0.05%
06/04News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/02Communications Services Up on Amazon Wireless Fears -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
06/02Equity Markets Rise After Senate's Passage of Debt-Ceiling Bill, Jobs Data
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Valmont Records Longest BVLOS Drone Flight on the Wings of T-Mobile 5G

06/05/2023 | 09:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Un-carrier helps Valmont capture mission-critical data in industry-first beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) drone inspection operation

What’s the news: Valmont completed an industry-first, unmanned 77-mile beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) drone operation, enabled by T-Mobile 5G.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230604005098/en/

The Un‑carrier helps Valmont capture mission‑critical data in industry‑first beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) drone inspection operation (Photo: Business Wire)

The Un‑carrier helps Valmont capture mission‑critical data in industry‑first beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) drone inspection operation (Photo: Business Wire)

Why it matters: BVLOS flights are taking off (literally!) thanks to their ability to reach remote or inaccessible areas more efficiently and quickly collect and share data. By leveraging the nation’s largest and fastest 5G network, drones equipped with cameras and sensors can capture high-resolution video and imagery used for near real-time analysis, monitoring and critical decision-making.

Who it’s for: Anyone who needs to “put eyes” on nearly any type of infrastructure, agriculture, solar and wind farms, power lines, disaster relief areas and more.

The Un-carrier has earned its wings! Valmont Industries Inc. and T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced the completion of an industry-first long-distance BVLOS drone inspection flight enabled by 5G.

Traditional methods for infrastructure monitoring typically require extensive manpower, manned aircraft operations or ground-based inspections, which involve significant safety risks, more time and more money.

But not anymore ― especially now that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is granting more waivers for BVLOS drone operations. And as one of the first companies in the U.S. to receive said waiver, Valmont is ahead of the game.

In under three hours, Valmont accomplished a non-stop 77-mile drone mission from Childress to Aspermont, Texas inspecting vital infrastructure like power lines, railroads, bridges and more. The drone used a Harris Aerial H6E drone equipped with a T-Mobile 5G connected Sony A7RM5 camera. Significantly faster and more fuel efficient, this task was three times faster than conventional methods, while using less than two gallons of fuel.

Mission highlights:

  • Valmont drone inspection teams used less than one-fourth gallon of fuel per hour.
  • Flight pushes average distance of UAS inspections from less than 20 miles per day to more than 60.
  • Even though the route was very rural, T-Mobile 5G provided live data transfer throughout the three-hour flight.
  • The Sony A7RM5 combined with the ability to fly closely to utility lines, provided high-resolution details for critical infrastructure inspection.
  • The flight proves that drones are a viable, safe, and efficient alternative to helicopters for infrastructure.
  • Harris Aerial’s drone and Valmont’s proprietary payload are fully National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) compliant.

“Range has been a hurdle in the drone inspection space, until now,” said Jake Lahmann, UAS Manager at Valmont Industries Inc. “To be able to get this kind of range in a single drone flight is really going to revolutionize the way the industry approaches infrastructure inspections.”

“5G was built to make life easier,” added Ulf Ewaldsson, President of Technology at T-Mobile. "Whether it’s connecting a person on their smartphone or improving long-range drone infrastructure inspections, there is no doubt that the reach and speed of T-Mobile 5G is making it possible for entire industries to revolutionize the way they work."

With 5G, Valmont’s drone inspection service is another example of 5G-enabled technologies that can be used to quickly respond to or prevent an emergency. By preemptively monitoring infrastructure sites with greater accuracy, Valmont can help prevent malfunctions and breakdowns before they have a chance to have a widespread impact.

Working closely with the FAA on BVLOS drone operation policies, Valmont plans to offer drone-in-a-box (DiaB) services nationwide in 2024. This enables anyone needing aerial inspection services the ability to order a drone, unbox it and watch it run its inspection while a Valmont pilot flies it remotely from virtually anywhere in the U.S.

T-Mobile is the leader in 5G, delivering the country’s largest, fastest and most awarded 5G network. The Un-carrier’s 5G network covers 326 million people across two million square miles — more than AT&T and Verizon combined. 275 million people nationwide are covered by T-Mobile’s super-fast Ultra Capacity 5G, and the Un-carrier plans to reach 300 million people with Ultra Capacity this year — nearly everyone in the country. T-Mobile 5G is available on all T-Mobile phone plans.

For more information on Valmont Industries Inc. visit valmont.com.

For more information on T-Mobile’s network, visit T-Mobile.com/coverage.

Follow T-Mobile’s Official Twitter Newsroom @TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news.

See 5G device, coverage, & access details at T-Mobile.com

About Valmont Industries, Inc.

For more than 75 years, Valmont has been a global leader in creating vital infrastructure and advancing agricultural productivity. Today, it remains committed to doing more with less by innovating through technology. Learn more about how it’s Conserving Resources. Improving Life.® at valmont.com.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

T-Mobile US Inc., (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about T-MOBILE US
06/04News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/02Communications Services Up on Amazon Wireless Fears -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
06/02Equity Markets Rise After Senate's Passage of Debt-Ceiling Bill, Jobs Data
MT
06/02US telecom companies say not in talks with Amazon for wireless services
RE
06/02Wall Street ends up on jobs data, debt default averted
RE
06/02Equity Markets Rise After Senate's Passage of Debt-Ceiling Bill, Jobs Data
MT
06/02Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Higher in Late Afternoon Trading
MT
06/02AT&T Says Not in Talks With Amazon to Resell Wireless Services
DJ
06/02Senate Passage of Debt-Ceiling Bill, Jobs Report Drive Equities Higher
MT
06/02Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Higher in Afternoon Trading
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on T-MOBILE US
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 79 611 M - -
Net income 2023 8 566 M - -
Net Debt 2023 73 782 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 157 B 157 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,90x
EV / Sales 2024 2,86x
Nbr of Employees 71 000
Free-Float 47,0%
Chart T-MOBILE US
Duration : Period :
T-Mobile US Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends T-MOBILE US
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 131,19 $
Average target price 176,62 $
Spread / Average Target 34,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
G. Michael Sievert President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Osvaldik Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Timotheus Höttges Chairman
Neville R. Ray President-Technology
Abdul Saad Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
T-MOBILE US-6.29%157 414
AT&T INC.-17.38%108 736
KDDI CORPORATION10.67%68 052
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.5.79%62 536
VODAFONE GROUP PLC-10.22%25 472
CHINA UNICOM HONG KONG LIMITED21.12%22 839
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer