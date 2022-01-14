Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. T-Mobile US, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TMUS   US8725901040

T-MOBILE US, INC.

(TMUS)
  Report
AT&T leads bidders in $22.5 billion U.S. spectrum auction

01/14/2022 | 09:33pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The company logo for AT&T is displayed on a screen on the floor at the NYSE in New York

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -AT&T Inc led bidders in the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) 5G spectrum auction of 3.45 GHz band spectrum, winning $9 billion in bids, the U.S. regulator said on Friday.

The auction generated proceeds of $22.5 billion in total, the FCC said. T-Mobile won $2.9 billion while Weminuche LLC won $7.3 billion, which some analysts and FCC documents suggest bid on behalf of Dish. Dish, which did not immediately comment Friday, confirmed in November it had filed to participate in the auction.

AT&T declined to comment.

U.S. Cellular won $580 million in bids.

The FCC said over one-third of the top 100 markets have at least four winning bidders, a broader ranger than a prior auction. The broader range and distribution of winning bidders "will increase competition by providing a diversity of wireless carriers with the midband spectrum resources needed to maintain American leadership in 5G," it said.

"Enabling commercial use of this spectrum is important to America's continuing economic recovery and 5G leadership," FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel said.

(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington and Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 80 197 M - -
Net income 2021 2 839 M - -
Net Debt 2021 71 169 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 47,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 136 B 136 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,58x
EV / Sales 2022 2,47x
Nbr of Employees 75 000
Free-Float 47,3%
Chart T-MOBILE US, INC.
Duration : Period :
T-Mobile US, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends T-MOBILE US, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 108,52 $
Average target price 165,81 $
Spread / Average Target 52,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
G. Michael Sievert President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Osvaldik Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Timotheus Höttges Chairman
Cody Sanford Executive VP, Chief Information & Product Officer
Abdul Saad Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
T-MOBILE US, INC.-6.43%137 546
AT&T INC.10.49%191 379
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.2.43%83 400
KDDI CORPORATION5.83%69 540
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-4.10%66 270
VODAFONE GROUP PLC5.36%43 900