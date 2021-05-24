Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. T-Mobile US, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TMUS   US8725901040

T-MOBILE US, INC.

(TMUS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

T Mobile US : Insider Trading Report (SEC Filing - 4)

05/24/2021 | 06:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SEC.gov | Request Rate Threshold Exceeded

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
Your Request Originates from an Undeclared Automated Tool

To allow for equitable access to all users, SEC reserves the right to limit requests originating from undeclared automated tools. Your request has been identified as part of a network of automated tools outside of the acceptable policy and will be managed until action is taken to declare your traffic.

Please declare your traffic by updating your user agent to include company specific information.

For best practices on efficiently downloading information from SEC.gov, including the latest EDGAR filings, visit sec.gov/developer. You can also sign up for email updates on the SEC open data program, including best practices that make it more efficient to download data, and SEC.gov enhancements that may impact scripted downloading processes. For more information, contact opendata@sec.gov.

For more information, please see the SEC's Web Site Privacy and Security Policy. Thank you for your interest in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Reference ID: 0.b41fc917.1621850665.2d87b848

More Information Internet Security Policy

By using this site, you are agreeing to security monitoring and auditing. For security purposes, and to ensure that the public service remains available to users, this government computer system employs programs to monitor network traffic to identify unauthorized attempts to upload or change information or to otherwise cause damage, including attempts to deny service to users.

Unauthorized attempts to upload information and/or change information on any portion of this site are strictly prohibited and are subject to prosecution under the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act of 1986 and the National Information Infrastructure Protection Act of 1996 (see Title 18 U.S.C. §§ 1001 and 1030).

To ensure our website performs well for all users, the SEC monitors the frequency of requests for SEC.gov content to ensure automated searches do not impact the ability of others to access SEC.gov content. We reserve the right to block IP addresses that submit excessive requests. Current guidelines limit users to a total of no more than 10 requests per second, regardless of the number of machines used to submit requests.

If a user or application submits more than 10 requests per second, further requests from the IP address(es) may be limited for a brief period. Once the rate of requests has dropped below the threshold for 10 minutes, the user may resume accessing content on SEC.gov. This SEC practice is designed to limit excessive automated searches on SEC.gov and is not intended or expected to impact individuals browsing the SEC.gov website.

Note that this policy may change as the SEC manages SEC.gov to ensure that the website performs efficiently and remains available to all users.


Note: We do not offer technical support for developing or debugging scripted downloading processes.

Disclaimer

T-Mobile US Inc. published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2021 10:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about T-MOBILE US, INC.
06:11aT MOBILE US  : Insider Trading Report (SEC Filing - 4)
PU
05/20T MOBILE US  : One million U.S. households sign up for broadband subsidy -FCC
RE
05/20T MOBILE US  : The Un-carrier Unlocks Big Opportunities for Small Businesses
BU
05/20Deutsche Telekom to Control More Than Half of T-Mobile US by 2024
DJ
05/20DEUTSCHE TELEKOM  : raises annual profit growth outlook to 3%-5% through 2024
RE
05/19MARKET CHATTER : Deutsche Telekom In Discussions With SoftBank For T-Mobile Stak..
MT
05/19MARKET CHATTER : Deutsche Telekom Reportedly Eyeing Softbank Stake in T-Mobile
MT
05/19GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Target, Take-Two, Google, KKR, JP Morgan....
05/19STREET COLOR : Deutsche Telekom Reportedly in Talks for Softbank's T-Mobile Stak..
MT
05/18MARKET CHATTER : Deutsche Telekom Mulls US Expansion With Higher T-Mobile Stake
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 79 650 M - -
Net income 2021 2 643 M - -
Net Debt 2021 68 366 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 59,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 170 B 170 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,99x
EV / Sales 2022 2,86x
Nbr of Employees 75 000
Free-Float 55,9%
Chart T-MOBILE US, INC.
Duration : Period :
T-Mobile US, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends T-MOBILE US, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 161,86 $
Last Close Price 136,05 $
Spread / Highest target 83,8%
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
G. Michael Sievert President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Osvaldik Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Timotheus Höttges Chairman
Cody Sanford Executive VP, Chief Information & Product Officer
Abdul Saad Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
T-MOBILE US, INC.0.89%169 635
AT&T INC.4.35%214 271
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.5.55%133 701
KDDI CORPORATION20.84%77 001
VODAFONE GROUP PLC5.41%50 551
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.3.31%49 725