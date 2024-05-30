This document has been translated from the Japanese original for the convenience of non-Japanese shareholders. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Securities identification code: 7236

June 3, 2024

To our shareholders:

Tomio Miyazaki

President & CEO & COO

T.RAD Co., Ltd.

3-25-3 Yoyogi, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 151-0053, Japan

NOTICE OF THE 122ND ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

This is to notify you of the 122nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of T.RAD Co., Ltd. (the "Company"), which will be held as described below.

When convening this general meeting of shareholders, the Company takes measures for providing information that constitutes the content of reference documents for the general meeting of shareholders, etc. (items for which measures for providing information in electronic format are to be taken) in electronic format, and posts this information as "Notice of the 122nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders" on the Company's website. Please access the Company's website by using the internet address shown below to review the information.

The Company's website:

https://www.trad.co.jp/databox/data.php/ir_doc_ja/code (in Japanese)

In addition to posting items subject to measures for electronic provision on the website above, the Company also posts this information on the website of Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (TSE). To access this information from the latter website, access the TSE website (Listed Company Search) by using the internet address shown below, enter "T.RAD" in the issue name (company name) field or "7236" in securities code field, and click "Search," and then click "Basic information" and select "Documents for public inspection/PR information." Under "Filed information available for public inspection," click "Click here for access" under "[Notice of General Shareholders Meeting /Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting]."

TSE website (Listed Company Search): https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show (in Japanese)

We would appreciate if instead of attending the meeting in person, you exercise your voting rights in writing (by postal mail) or electronically (over the Internet, etc.) after reviewing the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders.

[If you are exercising your voting rights in writing (by postal mail)]

Indicate your approval or disapproval of the proposals on the Voting Right Exercise Form and return it by postal mail to reach us no later than 5:30 p.m., Monday, June 24, 2024 (Japan Standard Time).

[If you are exercising your voting rights over the Internet, etc.]

Please refer to "Information on exercising your voting rights over the Internet, etc." on page 4 when exercising your voting rights over the Internet, etc., and enter your approval or disapproval of the proposals no later than 5:30 p.m., Monday, June 24, 2024 (Japan Standard Time).

1