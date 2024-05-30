This document has been translated from the Japanese original for the convenience of non-Japanese shareholders. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
Securities identification code: 7236
June 3, 2024
To our shareholders:
Tomio Miyazaki
President & CEO & COO
T.RAD Co., Ltd.
3-25-3 Yoyogi, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 151-0053, Japan
NOTICE OF THE 122ND ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
This is to notify you of the 122nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of T.RAD Co., Ltd. (the "Company"), which will be held as described below.
When convening this general meeting of shareholders, the Company takes measures for providing information that constitutes the content of reference documents for the general meeting of shareholders, etc. (items for which measures for providing information in electronic format are to be taken) in electronic format, and posts this information as "Notice of the 122nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders" on the Company's website. Please access the Company's website by using the internet address shown below to review the information.
The Company's website:
https://www.trad.co.jp/databox/data.php/ir_doc_ja/code (in Japanese)
In addition to posting items subject to measures for electronic provision on the website above, the Company also posts this information on the website of Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (TSE). To access this information from the latter website, access the TSE website (Listed Company Search) by using the internet address shown below, enter "T.RAD" in the issue name (company name) field or "7236" in securities code field, and click "Search," and then click "Basic information" and select "Documents for public inspection/PR information." Under "Filed information available for public inspection," click "Click here for access" under "[Notice of General Shareholders Meeting /Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting]."
TSE website (Listed Company Search): https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show (in Japanese)
We would appreciate if instead of attending the meeting in person, you exercise your voting rights in writing (by postal mail) or electronically (over the Internet, etc.) after reviewing the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders.
[If you are exercising your voting rights in writing (by postal mail)]
Indicate your approval or disapproval of the proposals on the Voting Right Exercise Form and return it by postal mail to reach us no later than 5:30 p.m., Monday, June 24, 2024 (Japan Standard Time).
[If you are exercising your voting rights over the Internet, etc.]
Please refer to "Information on exercising your voting rights over the Internet, etc." on page 4 when exercising your voting rights over the Internet, etc., and enter your approval or disapproval of the proposals no later than 5:30 p.m., Monday, June 24, 2024 (Japan Standard Time).
Meeting Details
- Date and time: 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 25, 2024 (Japan Standard Time)
- Venue: 3F Conference Room, Aioi Nissay Dowa Sonpo Shinjuku Bldg. 3-25-3 Yoyogi, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo
- Purposes:
Items to be reported:
- Business Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the 122nd Term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) as well as the results of audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board
- Non-ConsolidatedFinancial Statements for the 122nd Term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
Items to be resolved:
Proposal 1: Appropriation of surplus
Proposal 2: Election of five (5) Directors
Proposal 3: Election of one (1) Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Proposal 4: Establishment of a Plan for the Granting of Restricted Shares to Outside Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members as Remuneration
Information on exercising voting rights
Refer to "Information on exercising voting rights" on page 3.
- Items to be resolved upon the Convocation
For the General Meeting of Shareholders, regardless of whether or not there is a request for delivery of documents, a document stating the matter of electronic provision measures will be sent uniformly. Note that among the items subject to measures for electronic provision, in accordance with the provisions of laws and regulations and the Company's Articles of Incorporation, the following items are not provided in the paper based documents delivered to shareholders who have made a request for delivery of such documents.
The Audit & Supervisory Board Members and the Accounting Auditor have audited the documents subject to audit, including the following items.
- Systems to ensure that the execution of duties by Directors complies with laws and regulations and the Articles of Incorporation, and other systems to ensure the properness of operations
- Systems to ensure that the execution of duties by Directors complies with laws and regulations and the Articles of Incorporation, and other systems to ensure the properness of operations - Overview of operation status
- Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity of the Consolidated Financial Statements
- Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements of the Consolidated Financial Statements
- Non-consolidatedFinancial Statements of Changes in Equity of the Non-Consolidated Financial Statements
- Notes to Non-Consolidated Financial Statements of the Non-Consolidated Financial Statements
- If you are attending the meeting, please submit the Voting Right Exercise Form at the reception desk.
- Please note that no gift will be provided to the shareholders who attend the General Meeting of Shareholders.
- If revisions to the items subject to measures for electronic provision arise, a notice of the revisions and the details of the items before and after the revisions shall be posted on the Company's website and the TSE website.
Information on exercising voting rights
Voting rights may be exercised with one of the following three (3) methods.
If you attend the meeting
If you are attending the meeting, please submit the Voting Right Exercise Form at the reception desk.
Date and time:
10:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 25, 2024 (Japan Standard Time)
If you are exercising your voting rights over the Internet, etc.
Please exercise your voting rights according to "Information on exercising your voting rights over the Internet, etc." on the following page.
If you have any questions concerning exercising your voting rights over the Internet, etc., please inquire via the Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited securities agent web support shown on the following page.
Deadline for exercising voting rights:
5:30 p.m., Monday, June 24, 2024 (Japan Standard Time; deadline for entry completion)
- You will be liable for any fees incurred to access the website for exercising voting rights (such as Internet, etc. connection fees and telephone fees).
If you are exercising your voting rights in writing
If you are exercising your voting rights in writing, please indicate your approval or disapproval of the proposal on the Voting Right Exercise Form and return it by postal mail with no stamp affixed.
Deadline for exercising voting rights:
5:30 p.m., Monday, June 24, 2024 (Japan Standard Time; deadline for the reception of the form)
- If neither approval nor disapproval of each proposal is indicated on the voting form (post), the Company will deem that you indicated your approval of the proposal.
- If you exercise your voting rights multiple times over the Internet, etc., the last time that you have exercised your voting rights will be treated as valid.
- If you exercise your voting rights multiple times with different methods, such as in writing (by postal mail) and over the Internet, etc., the details with which you exercised your voting rights over the Internet, etc. will be treated as valid.
Information on exercising your voting rights over the Internet, etc.
"Smart voting"
by scanning a two-dimensional code
You can log into the voting website without entering your Voting Right Exercise Code and password.
1. Please scan the two-dimensional code shown on the lower right of the Voting Right Exercise Form.
2. Next, follow the on-screen instructions to enter your approval or disapproval.
You can only exercise your voting rights once using "smart voting."
If you wish to change your vote after exercising your voting rights, please access the PC website, enter the "Voting Right Exercise Code" and "Password" indicated on the Voting Right Exercise Form, log in, and exercise your voting rights again.
- If you scan the two-dimensional code again, you will be sent to the PC site.
How to enter
your Voting Right Exercise Code and password
Website for exercising voting rights https://www.web54.net (in Japanese)
1. Access the website for exercising voting rights.
Click "Next".
2. Enter the Voting Right Exercise Code written on the Voting Right Exercise Form.
Enter the Voting Right
Exercise Code.
Click "Sign in".
3. Enter the password written on the Voting Right Exercise Form.
Enter the password.
Set a new password that you will actually use.
Click "Register".
4. Next, follow the on-screen instructions to enter your approval or disapproval.
- The operation screens shown here are for reference purposes only.
If you have any questions concerning how to
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited securities
operate your PC or smartphone when exercising
agent web support dedicated phone number
your voting rights over the Internet, please
Telephone number: 0120-652-031
contact:
(toll free only from Japan)
(Hours of operation: 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.)
Institutional investors can use the electronic voting platform for institutional investors operated by ICJ Inc.
Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders
Proposals and Reference Material
Proposal 1: Appropriation of surplus
The Company implements shareholder returns while maintaining financial soundness and executing growth investments.
The Company has given consideration to matters including the business performance of the fiscal year and future business development, and it proposes to pay year-end dividends for the fiscal year as follows.
Matters related to year-end dividends
- Type of dividend property Cash
- Allocation of dividend property and total amount thereof ¥100 per share of common stock of the Company
Total amount of dividends: ¥656,536,700
- Effective date of distribution of dividends of surplus June 26, 2024
Reference
Trends in cash dividend
■ Interim ■ Year-end
(Yen)
118th term
119th term
120th term
121st term
122nd term
(Planned)
Proposal 2: Election of five (5) Directors
Of the six (6) Directors elected at the previous Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, Yoshitaka Momose resigned as of December 31, 2023, and the terms of office of all five (5) other Directors will expire at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders.
In that regard, aiming to increase the number of Outside Directors to form a majority in order to build a robust governance structure, elect female and foreign directors and have the percentage of female directors reach 20%, and secure both diversity of gender and internationality, etc. and a suitable size, the Company proposes to reduce the number of Directors by one (1), and proposes the election of five (5) Directors.
The candidates for Directors are as follows:
No.
Name
Current positions and assignments at the Company
1
Tomio Miyazaki
President & CEO & COO
[Reelection]
Managing Executive Officer
2
Tatsuya Kikuyama
Supervising Sales/Marketing and Technical
[New election]
General Manager of Sales/Marketing Division,
General Manager of Technical Division
[Reelection]
3
Yoshisada Takahashi
Outside Director
[Outside Director]
[Independent officer]
[Reelection]
4
Ryuichi Murata
Outside Director
[Outside Director]
[Independent officer]
[Reelection]
5
Jinning Tu
Outside Director
[Outside Director]
[Independent officer]
No.
Name (Date of birth)
Brief history, positions and assignments at the Company
Apr. 2002
Joined Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
Aug. 2002
Joined Wako Fundamental Technology Research
Center of Honda R&D Co., Ltd.
Oct. 2009
Joined Jinya Co., Ltd.
Representative Director and President
Apr. 2012
Established Jinya Connect Co., Ltd.
President & CEO
Tomio Miyazaki
Jun. 2014
Outside Director of the Company
Jun. 2017
Director in charge of Business Planning Department of
(September 16, 1977)
the Company
(Male)
Apr. 2018
Established T.RAD CONNECT Co., Ltd.
[Number of the Company's
Director
shares owned]
Jun. 2018
President & COO of the Company
25,158 shares
Mar. 2019
President and CEO of T.RAD CONNECT Co., Ltd.
[Number of years in office
(present position)
1
as a Director of the
Jun. 2022
President & CEO & COO of the Company (present
Company]
position)
10 years
Nov. 2023
Director and Owner of Jinya Connect Co., Ltd. (present
[Number of attendances at
position)
[Significant concurrent positions outside the Company]
the Board of Directors
Meetings]
President and CEO of T.RAD CONNECT Co., Ltd.
13/13
Director and Owner of Jinya Connect Co., Ltd.
[Reelection]
[Reason for nomination as a candidate for Director]
From June 2014, Tomio Miyazaki has actively provided opinions and
advice as Outside Director on the basis of his extensive experience and
deep knowledge of corporate management. Since June 2018, he has been
responsible for execution of business as President & COO of the
Company and has been in charge of group-wide management, providing
strong leadership. He has been selected as a candidate for Director
because we believe he is suited to continue his role in management as
the Company seeks to achieve the targets of the 12th management plan.
The Company plans for him to continue to serve in the role of President
& CEO (chief executive officer) & COO (chief operating officer) of the
Company under the new system following his reelection.
No.
Name (Date of birth)
Brief history, positions and assignments at the Company
Apr. 1986
Joined Toyo Radiator Co., Ltd. (currently the
Company)
Apr. 2006
General Manager of Heat Exchanger Designing
Dept., Construction & Industrial Machine Group
Product Development Center of the Company
Apr. 2012
President of T.RAD North America, Inc.
Jan. 2015
Deputy General Manager of Sales/Marketing and
Technical Division (in charge of Technical) of the
Tatsuya Kikuyama
Company
Jan. 2016
General Manager of Sales/Marketing and Technical
(January 29, 1964)
Division (in charge of Technical)
(Male)
[supervising Development] of the Company
[Number of the Company's
Apr. 2018
Executive Officer
shares owned]
Deputy General Manager of Sales/Marketing and
Technical Division (in charge of Sales) of the
10,139 shares
Company
2
[Number of years in office
Apr. 2020
Managing Executive Officer
as a Director of the
Supervising Sales/Marketing
Company]
General Manager of Sales/Marketing Division of the
0 years
Company
[Number of attendances at
Jan. 2024
Managing Executive Officer
Supervising Sales/Marketing and Technical
the Board of Directors
General Manager of Sales/Marketing Division,
Meetings]
General Manager of Technical Division of the
--/--
Company (present position)
[New election]
[Significant concurrent positions outside the Company]
-
[Reason for nomination as a candidate for Director]
Tatsuya Kikuyama has extensive experience in design, technology,
R&D, and sales, as well as overseas, and has demonstrated strong
leadership as Managing Executive Officer since 2020. He has been
selected as a candidate for Director because we believe he is suited for
a role in management as the Company seeks to achieve the targets of the
12th management plan. If he is elected, he will supervise
sales/marketing and technical as Director and Managing Executive
Officer.
No.
Name (Date of birth)
Brief history and positions at the Company
Apr. 1978
Joined Komatsu Ltd.
Jun. 1995
Plant Manager of Komatsu Brasil International Ltda.
Apr. 2006
Executive Officer and Plant Manager of Awazu
Plant, Production Division of Komatsu Ltd.
Apr. 2008
Executive Officer and Plant Manager of Osaka Plant,
Production Division of Komatsu Ltd.
Apr. 2012
Managing Executive Officer, President of Production
Division, Supervising Environment of Komatsu Ltd.
Apr. 2016
Senior Executive Officer, Chief Information &
Innovation Officer, President of Information Strategy
Division, Supervising Production and Industrial
Yoshisada Takahashi
Machinery Business of Komatsu Ltd.
Apr. 2017
Executive Vice President, Chief Information &
(December 8, 1955)
Innovation Officer, President of Information Strategy
(Male)
Division, Supervising Industrial Machinery Business
[Number of the Company's
of Komatsu Ltd.
shares owned]
Apr. 2019
Advisor to President of Komatsu Ltd.
0 shares
Jun. 2019
Outside Director of the Company (present position)
3
[Number of years in office as
Jul. 2019
Consultant of Komatsu Ltd. (present position)
a Director of the Company]
Sep. 2019
Consultant of Ishikawa Prefecture (in charge of
5 years
industry promotion) (present position)
[Number of attendances at the
Jun. 2022
Outside Director of T-Gaia Corporation (present
Board of Directors Meetings]
position)
13/13
[Significant concurrent positions outside the Company]
Consultant of Komatsu Ltd.
[Reelection]
Consultant of Ishikawa Prefecture (in charge of industry promotion)
[Outside Director]
Outside Director of T-Gaia Corporation
[Independent officer]
[Reason for nomination as a candidate for Outside Director and
expected roles]
Yoshisada Takahashi has abundant knowledge of corporate
management, and he provides opinions and suggestions for the overall
management environment surrounding the Company in particular by
leveraging his knowledge. He has been selected as a candidate for
reelection as Outside Director because we hope that he will continue
to provide advice concerning the corporate activities of the Company
and supervise general management matters. If he is reelected, he will
serve as a member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee
and will be involved in selecting candidates for Directors, Officers,
and Audit & Supervisory Board Members of the Company and
deciding their remuneration, etc., from an objective and neutral
standpoint.
No.
Name (Date of birth)
Brief history and positions at the Company
Apr. 1971
Joined The Mitsubishi Bank, Limited
Jan. 2006
Member of the Board of Directors, Senior Managing
Executive Officer of The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi
UFJ, Ltd.
May 2006
Deputy President of The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi
UFJ, Ltd.
Jun. 2009
Director, Deputy President of Mitsubishi UFJ Lease
& Finance Company Limited (currently Mitsubishi
HC Capital Inc.)
Jun. 2010
Representative Director, President & CEO of
Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Company Limited
Ryuichi Murata
(currently Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc.)
Jun. 2012
Representative Director, Chairman of Mitsubishi UFJ
(April 12, 1948)
Lease & Finance Company Limited (currently
(Male)
Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc.)
[Number of the Company's
Jun. 2016
Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member of
NORITAKE CO., LIMITED
shares owned]
0 shares
Jun. 2017
Advisor of Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance
[Number of years in office as
Company Limited (currently Mitsubishi HC Capital
4
Inc.)
a Director of the Company]
Jun. 2017
External Director of Kintetsu Group Holdings Co.,
3 years
Ltd.
[Number of attendances at the
Jun. 2018
Outside Director of Eisai Co., Ltd.
Board of Directors Meetings]
Jul. 2018
Senior Advisor to Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance
12/13
Company Limited (currently Mitsubishi HC Capital
[Reelection]
Inc.) (present position)
Jun. 2021
Outside Director of the Company (present position)
[Outside Director]
[Independent officer]
[Significant concurrent positions outside the Company]
Senior Advisor to Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc.
[Reason for nomination as a candidate for Outside Director and
expected roles]
Ryuichi Murata has abundant knowledge of corporate management
across different industries, and he supervises the overall management
of the Company by leveraging his knowledge. He has been selected as
a candidate for reelection as Outside Director because we hope that he
will continue supervise general management matters of the Company.
If he is elected, he will serve as a member of the Nomination and
Remuneration Committee and will be involved in selecting candidates
for Directors, Officers, and Audit & Supervisory Board Members of
the Company and deciding their remuneration, etc., from an objective
and neutral standpoint.
