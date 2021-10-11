Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TROW   US74144T1088

T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.

(TROW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PRESS RELEASE: T. Rowe Price Fixed Income Leader Cheryl Mickel Honored by the Network Journal as One of Its "25 Influential Black Women in Business"

10/11/2021 | 12:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEWS RELEASE

T. ROWE PRICE FIXED INCOME LEADER CHERYL MICKEL HONORED BY THE NETWORK JOURNAL AS ONE OF ITS "25 INFLUENTIAL BLACK WOMEN IN BUSINESS"

BALTIMORE (October 11, 2021) - Cheryl Mickel, head of U.S. Taxable Low Duration and portfolio manager in the Fixed Income Division at T. Rowe Price Associates, is among The Network Journal's 2021 list of 25 Influential Black Women in Business. This award honors women whose professional achievements have significantly impacted an industry or profession and made important contributions to their community.

"The women we honor in this 23rd year of the awards span a wide range of occupations, industries, and expertise, and they share the same traits when it comes to their career and community service: passion, drive, focus, and commitment. We salute them for achieving significant levels of success in their businesses and professional careers, and for their myriad contributions to their community," stated Publisher and Chief Executive Aziz Gueye Adetimirin.

"It's wonderful for organizations like The Network Journal to recognize women of color. I am honored to be among these 25 women, representing the millions of strong, influential, successful women making a positive impact in their industries, organizations, and communities," said Ms. Mickel. "What our youth need today is to see a path, to see black women thriving, facing challenges, while driving meaningful outcomes. Today, more than ever, there are good firms creating great opportunities for a diverse workforce, including T. Rowe Price. It all matters."

Ms. Mickel began her investment career in 1989, when she joined T. Rowe Price. Her early responsibilities included trading across an array of fixed income markets. She steadily progressed in her career, becoming a portfolio manager in 1997, and was promoted to head of U.S. Taxable Low Duration in 2015. Her successful leadership, innovation, and desire for continual improvement throughout her career has made her a go-to leader at T. Rowe Price. She is also one of 16 Black leaders on T. Rowe Price's Black Leadership Council, which helps define the firm's efforts to attract, develop, promote, and retain Black and African American associates and to identify issues that may impede progress.

Mickel has been an enormously influential mentor and positive force for diversity, equity, and inclusion. She is a consistent voice in fostering career growth and personal development through shared learnings, perspectives, experiences, and guidance as well as a member and ally of T. Rowe Price associate-led engagement groups or Business Resource Groups.

In the community, Mickel participates in T. Rowe Price's "Invest in Girls" program, which introduces high school girls to financial career opportunities and enables them to build relationships with successful women in the Greater Baltimore area. She also is involved in a local Baltimore group, Women in Investment Leadership, dedicated to promoting the hiring, advancement, and retention of women in the financial industry.

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE

Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (troweprice.com), is a global investment management organization with $1.68 trillion in assets under management as of August 31, 2021. The organization provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The company also offers sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

###

T. ROWE PRICE CONTACT:

Tiane Harrison 410-577-2216 tiane.harrison@troweprice.com

Disclaimer

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. published this content on 11 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2021 16:21:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.
12:22pPRESS RELEASE : T. Rowe Price Fixed Income Leader Cheryl Mickel Honored by the Network Jou..
PU
10/08ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : American Express, Blackrock, Darktrace, Tullow Oil, Warner Music..
10/07T ROWE PRICE : BMO Capital Adjusts Price Target for T. Rowe Price to $234 From $221, Maint..
MT
10/06T ROWE PRICE : Morgan Stanley Adjusts T Rowe Price Group PT to $204 from $211, Keeps Equal..
MT
10/05T ROWE PRICE : Launches New Podcast, 'Confident Conversations On Retirement'
PR
09/30PRESS RELEASE : T. Rowe Price Launches Its First Fixed Income Exchange-Traded Funds
PU
09/29Evergrande set to miss second offshore bond coupon payment this month, sources say
RE
09/29T ROWE PRICE : Launches Its First Fixed Income Exchange-Traded Funds
PR
09/28WRAPUP 3-Evergrande set to miss second offshore bond coupon payment this month, sources..
RE
09/28Coalition, Inc. announced that it has received $205 million in funding from Durable Cap..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7 692 M - -
Net income 2021 3 128 M - -
Net cash 2021 3 878 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,8x
Yield 2021 3,73%
Capitalization 44 334 M 44 334 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,26x
EV / Sales 2022 4,82x
Nbr of Employees 7 804
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 195,36 $
Average target price 202,09 $
Spread / Average Target 3,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Joseph Stromberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Wade Sharps President & Group Chief Investment Officer
Jennifer B. Dardis Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Nigel K. Faulkner Head-Global Technology
Robert Charles Trant Higginbotham Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.29.04%44 334
BLACKROCK, INC.17.03%128 514
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.33.50%88 432
UBS GROUP AG24.70%58 289
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)31.57%48 200
STATE STREET CORPORATION25.31%33 345